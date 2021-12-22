Weather
Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media

By Stephanie Horsman - December 22, 2021

The annual Christmas portrait of the Princely family was revealed on Tuesday by Princess Charlene on her Instagram page, showing a stylised illustration of the family next to a Christmas tree.

In a year like no other, the Princely family has released a Christmas card like no other. For 2021, a beautifully hand-drawn portrait of the family was created and shared on Tuesday by Princess Charlene on social media.

In the illustration, the Princess stands by Prince Albert’s side wearing a festive golden gown. Her hand is placed affectionately on his shoulder, whilst seven-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella stand in front of them. Gabriella is holding onto her mother’s arm with one hand and has her other one draped across her brother’s shoulders – as she often does. She is also clutching a golden ornament, whilst Prince Jacques holds a silver bell.

Princess Charlene’s caption to the post reads, “Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season, all my love.”

The Princely family has become known for its elegant holiday portraits, though this is the first time the portrait has not been a photograph.

The Princess is currently away from Monaco receiving treatment for physical and emotional exhaustion after a several month ordeal with an ear, nose and throat infection. She was grounded in South Africa for six months and returned to Europe in November.

 

 

 

