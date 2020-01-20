Weather
Monte-Carlo, FR
broken clouds
9.5 ° C
11 °
7.2 °
37%
2.1kmh
75%
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Princess Stephanie and children in high spirits at festival opening

Princess Stephanie and children in high spirits at festival opening

By Cassandra Tanti - January 20, 2020

The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has kicked off in grand style in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie.

Organised and chaired by Princess Stephanie, the festival this year is honouring the horse and welcomes the La Grande Cavalerie from the Knie circus, which is celebrating its centenary.

Since its creation by Prince Rainier III in 1974, the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has been one of the most prestigious world events of the circus arts.

Once again, the artists who perform in the famous “circle of light”, are competing to win the prestigious gold, silver and bronze clowns. These awards recognise their work and their talent, but also a whole lifetime dedicated to the performing arts.

The 44th edition of the festival is taking place at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille until January 26th.

 

© Photo : Charly Gallo, Manu Vitali, Michael Alesi / Communication Department

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Marina and the Meta gallery
Next article#SuperCoralPlay campaign

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

Stephanie Horsman

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Brutus takes out Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Thompson’s Brutus crew were the winners, by a point, at Act 3 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series on Sunday.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Staggering 26th home win for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

Fans of AS Monaco basketball got what they paid for on Saturday night with a solid win against Pau-Orthez on their home turf at Gaston Médecin.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Princess Stephanie and children in high spirits at festival opening

Cassandra Tanti

The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has kicked off in grand style in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie.

0
MORE STORIES

Fri. May 11 – Concert by Jane...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 11 May, Monte-Carlo Opera – Salle Garnier: Concert by Jane Birkin accompanied by the Philarmonic Orchestra of Monte-Carlo. Information: +377 98 06 36 36

Special commemorative supplement as Monaco’s Princely twins...

Local News Staff Writer -
twinssupTo celebrate the second birthdays of Hereditary Prince Jacques and HSH Princess Gabriella, Monaco’s official publication, le Journal de Monaco, is publishing a supplement devoted to the event and embellished with many photographs. This week le Journal de Monaco will not appear online on Friday, as is customary, but on Saturday, December 10, at 5:05 pm, the exact time of the delivery of the children two years ago. The Journal and the special supplement will be available for €1.90 from December 12, at the Journal’s headquarters, located at the Ministry of State, Place de la Visitation-Monaco Ville. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 5 pm.