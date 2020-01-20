Princess Stephanie and children in high spirits at festival opening

The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has kicked off in grand style in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie.

Organised and chaired by Princess Stephanie, the festival this year is honouring the horse and welcomes the La Grande Cavalerie from the Knie circus, which is celebrating its centenary.

Since its creation by Prince Rainier III in 1974, the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has been one of the most prestigious world events of the circus arts.

Once again, the artists who perform in the famous “circle of light”, are competing to win the prestigious gold, silver and bronze clowns. These awards recognise their work and their talent, but also a whole lifetime dedicated to the performing arts.

The 44th edition of the festival is taking place at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille until January 26th.

© Photo : Charly Gallo, Manu Vitali, Michael Alesi / Communication Department