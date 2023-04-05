Princess Stephanie becomes a grandmother as son Louis and Marie Ducruet welcome first child

The Grimaldi Family has a new addition, a baby girl, born to Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie’s oldest son, and his wife Marie. Prince Albert II shared the happy news on Tuesday night.

Prince Albert II made the happy announcement at the Rainier III Auditorium on Tuesday 4th April, where he was handing out diplomas to Monaco Red Cross rescue workers.

“My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl,” said a delighted Prince Albert II.

Camille Gottlieb, Louis’ younger sister who was on stage with the Prince as he shared the news with the crowd, reportedly smiled from ear-to-ear at becoming an aunt.

The name of the baby, who was expected in mid-April and made her appearance a bit early, is yet to be revealed.

It is the first child for the couple, who have been married since July 2019, and the first grandchild for Princess Stephanie.

Fatherhood is something Louis Ducruet has long hoped for. The 30-year-old told Gala magazine in December 2022, “I’ve been waiting for it for a very, very long time, it’s true. In fact, I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was 26.”

He even speculated that the baby would be born in the same room that he himself was, saying, “A room is reserved for the Princely family when there is a birth. Normally, it should be the same.”

Photo source: Marie Ducruet / Facebook