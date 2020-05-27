Weather
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

News

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Princess takes #strongtogether to South Africa

By Stephanie Horsman - May 27, 2020

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa has taken the #strongtogether campaign to her home country in the form of a celebrity challenge.

Some of South Africa’s biggest celebrities have joined with global non-governmental organisations under the auspices of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa to launch the #strong together Celebrity Challenge, a programme that aims to save lives and impact communities in the Princess’s native South Africa.

This social awareness initiative was first contrived in Monaco after Prince Albert II fell ill with the coronavirus earlier this year. After his recovery, the Sovereign Prince and Princess came up with #strongtogether as a unifying rallying call to the country, reminding the people of the Principality that we are all in this together and to keep faith that all will be well.

The Princess brought the plan to South Africa in order to give hope to those affected by the pandemic, though it is with a twist. Her Foundation has gathered together personalities from the arts, cultural, sports and music worlds and asked them to find creative ways to heighten awareness and raise funds for charity.

Some of the celebrity ambassadors include Bryan Habana, Kurt Darren, Jeannie D, Melinda Bam, Gareth Cliff, Terence Parkin, Victor Matfield, Juandre Kruger, Kefilwe Mabote, Margaret Hirsch, Louis Oosthuizen and Angelique Gerber Potgieter.

In addition to the challenge, there will be a ‘lucky draw’ where for R$10, ticket buyers have a shot at winning tickets to the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix or a five-day stay at Etali Safari Lodge, a five-star lodge in Madikwe, South Africa.

All ticket proceeds and funds raised by the celebrities will go to charity as well as to purchase and distribute masks to those unable to access or buy them and teach people how to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The event runs from 26th May to 9th June. To follow the fun of the #strongtogether Celebrity Challenge, go on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or to the Foundation’s website at https://pcmfsa.com/

 

