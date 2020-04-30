Princess’s Foundation distributes masks to SBM

The Princess Charlene Foundation has been distributing masks bearing the #StrongTogether slogan to Monegasque establishments. The latest recipients are employees of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) who are working through the lockdown.

In the past few weeks, the Princess Charlene Foundation has distributed thousands of protective masks to institutions and citizens around the Principality. This week, it was SBM employees who received the masks for workers at their many establishments.

Last week, the Foundation donated 2,700 protective masks to the Princess Grace Hospital for both employees and private family use outside the facility. An additional 1,000 masks were also donated to staff in the Principality’s educational establishments who have been working tirelessly to keep the schools in tip top condition for the children when they are able to return to their studies.

A similar donation was made to Monaco’s Public Services. A thousand masks were distributed to civil servants and state agents working on site for the Business Continuity Plan.

The masks were given free of charge and are made of a high performance fabric. They carry the #StrongTogether logo, the message of solidarity being spread by the Princess and Prince Albert II since the start of the health crisis.

Photo: © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer