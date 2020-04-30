Princess’s Foundation distributes masks to SBM

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Princess Charlene Foundation has been distributing masks bearing the #StrongTogether slogan to Monegasque establishments. The latest recipients are employees of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) who are working through the lockdown.
Last week, the Foundation donated 2,700 protective masks to the Princess Grace Hospital for both employees and private family use outside the facility. An additional 1,000 masks were also donated to staff in the Principality’s educational establishments who have been working tirelessly to keep the schools in tip top condition for the children when they are able to return to their studies.
A similar donation was made to Monaco’s Public Services. A thousand masks were distributed to civil servants and state agents working on site for the Business Continuity Plan.
The masks were given free of charge and are made of a high performance fabric. They carry the #StrongTogether logo, the message of solidarity being spread by the Princess and Prince Albert II since the start of the health crisis.
Photo: © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer
A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.
Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg is urging people to speak up about the environment in light of the Covid-19 health crisis, as part of the latest awareness campaign of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.
France unveiled their plan for easing the confinement regulations earlier this week to much anticipation. Here is how they say it will work.