Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Thursday, April 30, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Princess’s Foundation distributes masks to SBM

Princess’s Foundation distributes masks to SBM

By Stephanie Horsman - April 30, 2020

The Princess Charlene Foundation has been distributing masks bearing the #StrongTogether slogan to Monegasque establishments. The latest recipients are employees of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) who are working through the lockdown.

In the past few weeks, the Princess Charlene Foundation has distributed thousands of protective masks to institutions and citizens around the Principality. This week, it was SBM employees who received the masks for workers at their many establishments.

Last week, the Foundation donated 2,700 protective masks to the Princess Grace Hospital for both employees and private family use outside the facility. An additional 1,000 masks were also donated to staff in the Principality’s educational establishments who have been working tirelessly to keep the schools in tip top condition for the children when they are able to return to their studies.

A similar donation was made to Monaco’s Public Services. A thousand masks were distributed to civil servants and state agents working on site for the Business Continuity Plan.

The masks were given free of charge and are made of a high performance fabric. They carry the #StrongTogether logo, the message of solidarity being spread by the Princess and Prince Albert II since the start of the health crisis.

 

Photo: © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleF1 driver joins Prince’s environmental campaign
Next articleArtmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0

daily

April 30, 2020 | Culture

Artmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

Cassandra Tanti

A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.

0
April 30, 2020 | Culture

Princess’s Foundation distributes masks to SBM

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene Foundation has distributed masks bearing the #StrongTogether slogan to SBM employees who are working through the lockdown.

0
April 30, 2020 | Culture

F1 driver joins Prince’s environmental campaign

Stephanie Horsman

Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg is urging people to speak up about the environment in light of the Covid-19 health crisis, as part of the latest awareness campaign of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

0
April 30, 2020 | Culture

Rundown of French de-escalation plan

Stephanie Horsman

France unveiled their plan for easing the confinement regulations earlier this week to much anticipation. Here is how they say it will work.

0
MORE STORIES

Mon. June 26 – Literary Break led...

Local News Staff Writer -
Monday 26 June, 3 pm to 5.30 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library (Louis Notari Library) Literary break led by Christiane Campredon Information: +377 93 15 29 40

Good and bad news on road safety

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM-1Wiu9Go4&feature=youtu.be First the bad news. Despite the Prince’s Government reiterating its commitment to enforce respect for the highway code and to fight against all forms of road incivility and nuisance, as well as a Ministerial Order regulating how long vehicles can remain immobilised during certain events, the chaotic scene at the Fairmont Hairpin Turn on Saturday night was every resident's worst nightmare. This video blogger, whose clip has gone viral, predicts it’s the end of Top Marques Monaco. Now for some good news. France’s Road Safety office announced on Monday, April 23, that the number of deaths on the nation’s roads fell by 13.5 percent over the last year, and by 6.1 percent in the first three months of 2018, compared to the same period last year. A total of 231 people lost their lives in road accidents in March, 36 fewer than in 2017. The number of those injured also fell, by 17.5 percent to 5,074, the office said. French road accidents reached a historic low in 2013, with 3,427 killed over the 12 months, before three consecutive years in which the number of fatalities increased sharply. The figures come amid an ongoing controversy over the planned reduction in the speed limit on 400,000 kilometres of secondary roads from 90 to 80 km/h, due to go into force on July 1. Meanwhile, President Macron announced on April 13 that revenue from traffic fines will be assigned to hospitals that treat road accident victims.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/principality-strengthens-fight-against-road-nuisance/