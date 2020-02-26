Princess’s Foundation trains Japanese instructors

Thursday, February 27, 2020
Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus
The new Monaco-based cryptocurrency start-up Bitsa has expanded its prepaid debit card with the privacy-focused altcoin Monero (XMR).
Monaco’s Frédéric Labarrère has presented his credentials to two offices of the United Nations.
The Princess Charlene Foundation has just completed its first water safety instructor training programme in Japan, where new instructors were officially certified and made ready to pay it forward.
The environmental attorney behind the new legal thriller Dark Waters has sent a personal video message to HSH Prince Albert during a private screening of the film in Monaco.