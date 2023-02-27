Principality to host first Pelagos Initiative Forum during Monaco Ocean Week

Various experts will come together during Monaco Ocean Week for the first ever forum on the Pelagos sanctuary, a Marine Protected Area in the Mediterranean.

The full day of round tables will take place on 21st March. It will give professionals in the area of marine mammal protection the chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the sanctuary and to reflect on common projects to contribute to its knowledge and protection.

The Sanctuary is a marine area of 87,500 square kilometres subject to an agreement between Italy, Monaco and France for the protection of marine mammals, which live in it.

Monaco Ocean Week, under the leadership of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his Foundation, provides a unique forum for discussions, meeetings, experimentation and opportunity.

People who are interested in taking part in the forum are encouraged to register before 5th March. Places are limited. Click here for more information: https://bit.ly/41qYRW4

To see the full schedule of events during Monaco Ocean Week 2023, click here: https://www.monacooceanweek.org/en/

Photo source: Ricardo Frantz on Unsplash