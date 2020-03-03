Promoting women in the wine world

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region, while only one remains in a serious condition
To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Meridien Beach Plaza will be hosting a special event focused on women in the world of wine.
The theme of ‘Women and Wine-Making Around the World’ will be explored in the Salon Atlantique of the Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monaco on Sunday 8th March, as visitors have the chance to meet with and speak to wine and spirits experts from around the world.
Additionally, there will be the opportunity to get to know some of the preeminent women oenologists, sommeliers, buyers and journalists from the wine press, all whilst sampling some of this year’s most celebrated or award-winning wine and spirits, and tasting Chef Laurent Colin’s specially-prepared treats.
Cultural activities have been organised along with a prize draw in which proceeds will benefit Princess Stephanie’s association Fight AIDS Monaco. The charity works to help women who suffer with or have been affected by AIDS.
The association Le Grand Cordon d’Or de la Cuisine Française à Monaco, represented by President Gilles Brunner, will be present at the event. To mark the occasion, a number of international tasters, all women, will be inducted into this prestigious organisation.
Also expected are the Association Monégasque des Sommeliers represented by its President Dominique Milardi, and the Associazione Maestri Italiana Ristoranti ed Alberghi (AMIRA) of Monaco with its President Antonio Fochi, as well as members of the groups Femmes et Vins du Monde, Inter Concours du Monde, the Club de la Presse 83, professional and amateur artists, and international tasters and partner students.
The goals set out by the organisers are to help producers and distributors promote their products, give new consumers a chance to try different wines and spirits, and to promote the role of women who make their livings in the wine world.
Tickets for the event are €50 and available by reservation only. Included in the price are entry, a finger lunch and tastings. For more information go online to www.openwinetastings.com or call +33 6 98 37 72 72.
A new global coalition for biodiversity has been launched at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, calling for all aquariums, zoos, history museums and the like to join forces and raise awareness ahead of a crucial international convention in October.
Since December 2019, digital and paper documents have had the same legal value under a new law. The government is now using this law to entice businesses and stimulate economic activity.
A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.
Two Italian gamblers who have been banned from visiting casinos in their native country ran out of luck in Monaco when they tried to cheat at the English roulette tables last weekend.
Diego and Rocco were found to be cheating, thanks to cameras and inspectors at the Casino of Monte-Carlo, Monaco’s Criminal Court was told on Tuesday. A sleight of hand, a slight flick of the fingers, moving chips from a clear position on the cloth to straddle the number given by the ball, failed to work for the pair, both in their sixties.
Attorney General Jacque Doremieux said that the defendants, “who are no longer young and banned from casinos, have already been convicted of gambling offences in Italy. Even if they have no criminal record in France and Monaco, a sentence of fifteen days imprisonment is called for.”
For the defence, Maitre Arnaud Cheynut believes said that the offence was not sufficiently grave for a custodial sentence, and for the two men “the game is a way to escape a dull life”. He added that they had been willing to repay any loss to the Casino. He said that one of the men was a businessman “who did not need to win at the casino for a living. It’s an addiction.”
The court took a tougher line and doubled the penalty sought by the prosecution.