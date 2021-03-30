Weather
News

6 Covid cases 29 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 2,090 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Protesters demand “real climate law”

By Stephanie Horsman - March 30, 2021

Demonstrations were held in Menton, Beausoleil and Nice on Sunday by protesters wanting the French government to give more weight to a new climate law conceived by the Citizens’ Convention.

Environmental associations around the Riviera organised the marches on the eve of the examination of the climate bill in France proposed by the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate.

The Citizen’s Convention was dubbed a social experiment of the highest order, involving 150 randomly selected people who made proposals to the government to help lower emissions by 40% compared to 1990 levels in “the spirit of social justice.”

On Twitter, Citoyens pour le Climate said, “We recall that the health situation – whose origins are common to climate change – is tense. We will dissociate ourselves from all those who would like to take advantage of the event to disseminate their denialist theories.”

On Facebook, Citoyens pour le Climate published a poster of Marianne, a symbol of France herself, wearing a daisy in her hair with the slogan “let’s take back power over lobbycracy.”

The members of the Citizens’ Convention denounced the “too important influence” of lobbies in government which, according to them, “diluted” their proposals. The fight for the climate is concentrated in the corridors and offices of the National Assembly where lobbyists from industry, companies, unions or economic sectors have stated their concerns about how the new climate laws impact them.

Some of these factions ask for the laws to be watered down or not implemented at all, as they are counter to their purposes. Others ask for stronger implementations.

It is politics as usual say the climate people and a question of whose voices are heard comes down to deep pockets.

 

Photo by Laurent Lanquar-Castiel

March 29, 2021

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0
March 23, 2021

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0

March 30, 2021

New partnership a boost for incubator and economy

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Foundry has secured the investment of an historic Monegasque family, giving the business accelerator more chance to “empower the next generation and break the status quo”.

0
March 30, 2021

Rare Roca team loss

Stephanie Horsman

The Roca boys took a rare beating in their Jeep Elite match against Cholet just two days after a spectacular win against Buducnost Podgoria in the Euro Cup quarterfinals.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Monaco seeks new innovative projects

Cassandra Tanti

MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.

0
