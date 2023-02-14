Proud Pink Ribbon Monaco association makes generous donation to Princess Grace Hospital

After a weekend of charity walks and a gala dinner, Pink Ribbon Monaco has made an important donation of €25,000 to Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital, which will fund vital medical research into the detection of lobular breast cancer.

The €25,000 cheque handed to the Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace on Monday 13th February by founder Natasha Frost-Savio (second from right in photo) was the product of a successful charity auction during the association’s Dare to Bear gala dinner at the Hotel Hermitage over the weekend. It was part of a number of events run by the charity this month, which included the popular Pink Ribbon Walk.

“These funds will be put to work immediately, beginning medical research led by Doctor Florent Hugonnet that will improve the detection of lobular breast cancer, one of the most difficult breast cancers to detect,” says Frost-Savio. “After 12 years of working to raise awareness of breast cancer screening, Pink Ribbon Monaco is very proud to start a new chapter by raising funds for science.”

The new method of medical imagery studied by Doctor Hugonnet will ultimately better doctors’ abilities to identify and target cancerous cells quicker and more efficiently while improving survival and recovery rates among patients.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department