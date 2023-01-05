Proxy voting made easier in Monaco

Following on from the 2020 amendments to laws on national and municipal elections, Monaco voters unable to get to polling stations can now make a simple online request for a proxy.

In the past, those who wished to vote in Monegasque elections, but were not able to get to their nearest voting booth, had to fill out forms specifying the exact reason why they were unavailable to be there in person.

When laws on elections changed in June 2020, that rule was also updated, allowing citizens to request a proxy vote without strings by appointing a representative.

This simplified process has been made even more convenient by the Mairie de Monaco, who now are offering the service online for voters holding activated Monegasque identity cards.

The online application for the elections on 10th March must be submitted by 6pm on 27th January via the official town hall website, under the National Elections 2023 or Municipal Elections 2023 banner, or on the government portal.

Paper options are also still available and can be collected directly from the Mairie or downloaded on the website under the downloadable documents tab. Equally, they can be downloaded from the government’s website. Paper forms must also be received by 27th January.

Photo source: Arnaud Jaegers for Unsplash