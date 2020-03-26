Psychologists to join call centre

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Wednesday, bringing the total to 31
The government has added psychologists to the team at Monaco’s Covid-19 call centre as a growing number of people seek advice on how to cope with isolation and fear.
We all know the downsides to confinement, but there is also a silver lining. The environment, as well as the population, are coming out winners with Monaco seeing cleaner air and less noise.
The Principality has now embarked on a major sanitization programme, disinfecting sidewalks, train station platforms, public elevators and escalators.
The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.