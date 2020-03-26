Weather
Psychologists to join call centre

By Stephanie Horsman - March 26, 2020

The government has added psychologists to the team at Monaco’s Covid-19 call centre as a growing number of people seek advice on how to cope with isolation and fear.  

Until just a few days ago, Monaco’s Covid-19 call centre was getting roughly 200 calls each day from people asking questions mainly about the virus, symptoms and how to avoid contracting it. That number has more than halved to around 80 a day now, but the centre has noted a portion of these people are needing advise on mental health, not just physical health.

Since confinement, nearly 7% of calls received by the centre are from those who need to speak to someone to help them alter their perspectives or to vent their concerns and frustrations about isolation.

The Prince’s government has responded to this shift by asking psychologists to join the team at the call centre. They will be providing moral support for those who are not coping well with confinement or for those experiencing anxiety over the spread of the disease.  

The call centre is made up of volunteers from the Department of Health Action, the Monegasque Red Cross and a supervising doctor. Monegasque citizens, residents and employees are all welcome to ask questions in connection to the epidemic by calling +377 92 05 55 00. There is someone available to talk seven days a week from 9am to 6pm. It is also possible to send an email to covid19@gouv.mc.

 

PHOTO: Communication Department ©Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

