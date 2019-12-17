Weather
Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Public transport to be streamlined

Public transport to be streamlined

By Cassandra Tanti - December 17, 2019

Monaco is teaming up with transport operators in the Alpes Maritimes to provide a new multi-pass for passengers. It’s hoped the initiative will encourage more people to choose public transport over cars and thereby reduce their environmental impact.

The ‘Pass Transport Sud Azur’ was launched on Monday 16th December by President of the Côte d’Azur Metropolis Christian Estrosi and a host of dignitaries, alongside Monaco’s Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia.

Marie-Pierre Gramaglia at the Pass Transport Sud Azur launch © DR

The pass will be available to the public from 1st January 2020 and is designed to be an attractive alternative to the use of cars, giving people unlimited travel on all public transport networks – bus, train and tram. By offering the pass on a monthly subscription basis, it will be cheaper than the sum of the various subscriptions.

From 1st September 2020, the pass will also include Monaco’s bus network.

“The Principality is aiming to reduce traffic by around 20% by 2030,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia during the presentation. “As a result, it encourages multimodal transport options and trains. We are committed, alongside the Alpes-Maritimes region, to participating in the financing of the TER through an annual contribution of €8 million, corresponding to approximately 50% of the total contribution intended for the 13,000 beneficiaries of TER tariff reductions for travel to or from Monaco.”

Ms. Gramaglia also encouraged the use of the CARF bus lines and the regional 100 bus connecting Nice to Menton via Monaco. “These are important regular lines that we support through a financial contribution,” she said. “The Pass Transport Sud Azur is an additional opportunity that invites everyone to use all modes of public transport with greater ease.”

 

 

