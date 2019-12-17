Weather
Pyrros Dimas awarded in Monaco

Pyrros Dimas awarded in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - December 17, 2019

Pyrros Dimas, the legendary three-times gold and one-time bronze Olympic champion, has been awarded the ‘Great Athlete’ distinction by the Hellenic Community of Monaco.

The award was given on Thursday 12th December in the presence of the Honorary Consul of Greece in Monaco Petros Machas and the Honorary Consul of Albania in Monaco, Marquis Giuseppe Durazzo.

President of the Hellenic Community of Monaco Sophia Vaharis Tsouvelekakis awarded the world champion and record-breaking Greek athlete for his great contribution to sports and philanthropy. She also appointed him as an honorary member of the Hellenic Community in Monaco.

Pyrros Dimas is the Founder and President of the International Pyrros Dimas Institute, which leads sports projects for unaccompanied minors in cooperation with SOS Villages, provides educational programs for the value of sports in schools around Greece, supports athletes and is involved in the the organisation of weightlifting competitions. Mr. Dimas thanked the Hellenic Community for the warm Greek hospitality offered to him during his stay and for this exceptional award that will add value to his efforts to contribute more to vulnerable societies through the power of sport.

Pyrros Dimas had been invited to participate the 2019 Peace And Sport International Forum, which took place at the Convention Center of the One Monte Carlo, in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II.

Peace And Sport, an independent and neutral organisation based in Monaco, through its founder and President Joël Bouzou, is leading the ‘Peace through Sport’ movement and organised the 2019 forum and the 10th annual Champions For Peace Gala. This year, many important personalities from all over the world, heads of States, ministers, presidents, famous athletes, Nobel prize laurates and high-level guests participated in open discussions to present how the power of sport creates peace and happiness to communities around the world.

Hellenic Community member and International Relations and Sport Diplomacy Director at Peace And Sport Iris Vlachoutsicos was also involved in the organisation and coordinated the visit and activities of Mr. Dimas in Monaco.

Photo from left to right: Sophia Vaharis Tsouvelekakis, President Communauté Hellénique de Monaco; Ursula Garza Papandrea, President of USA Weightlifting Federation and VP of the International Weightlifting federation; Pyrros Dimas; Petros Machas, Honorary General Consul of Greece in Monaco; and Iris Vlachoutsicos, International Relations & Sport Diplomacy Director at Peace And Sport 

