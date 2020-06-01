‘Quiet Sea’ mission used lockdown to advantage

Sports organisations in Monaco have come together to reconfirm their commitment to Peace and Sport, the organisation which promotes peace using the power of sport under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco. The meeting on Tuesday 1st October aimed to create an active network of sports organisations committed with the promotion of sport for social good, as part of Peace and Sport's 10-year strategic planning. Participants reiterated their support to the Peace and Sport Methodology and the annual #WhiteCard campaign, and their commitment to organising solidarity ticketing to benefit Peace and Sport field programs. More than 20 representatives of clubs, federations and sports associations from Monaco attended the event including A.S. Monaco Omnisports, the Fédération Monégasque de Judo et Disciplines Associées, the Fédération Monégasque de Natation and the Association Monégasque des Athlètes Olympiques. In the presence of Adrien Maré, Champion for Peace and Monaco Rallye Raid World Champion, and Marlène Harnois, Champion for Peace and Taekwondo Olympic medalist, the meeting was an opportunity to share best practices to maximise the use of sport for social good in Monaco and highlight memorable #WhiteCard initiatives and actions undertaken around the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. “The Principality is experiencing an incredible effervescence in terms of peace-through-sport initiatives,” said Joël Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport. “Monegasque sports organisations are at the heart of the dynamics and share the positive values of sport internationally. Today, they renewed their wish to collaborate with Peace and Sport and we look forward to setting up new actions with them.”During the meeting, several organisations took the floor to present their activities. A.S.M. Football Féminin talked about its involvement in the promotion of the Peace and Sport Methodology which develops adapted exercises to embrace the positive values of sport, such as dialogue and respect. The International Martial Arts Centre of Monaco explained its financial support to Peace and Sport field programs through the implementation of a solidarity ticketing at the Monte-Carlo Fighting Masters. In two editions, profits funded part of the Friendship Games in the Great Lakes region of Africa and the Live Together program in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. “We have been supporting the activities of Peace and Sport for several years now and we can only encourage the Monegasque sports organisations to partner with Peace and Sport, to support its actions and to help spread its values,” said Claude Pouget, President of the International Academy of Martial Arts of Monaco. The next important meeting organised by Peace and Sport will be the Peace and Sport International Forum held at the One Monte Carlo from 11th to 13th December. On this occasion, more than 600 decision-makers, including heads of state, strategic leaders from business and the sports world, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, representatives from civil society and international organisations, will discuss how the peace-through-sport movement can tangibly make a difference to our society.