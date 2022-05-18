Weather
Wednesday, May 18, 2022

News

29 Covid cases 16 May, 6 hospitalised - 3 res, 45 home monitored, 11,922 recoveries, 57 deaths, 207 incidence rate, 71.7% vaccinated

Racing stars rally for charity football match

By Luke Entwistle - May 18, 2022

Francesco Totti is the latest blockbuster name to be confirmed for next Tuesday’s World Stars Football Match, joining a whole grid’s worth of Formula 1 greats, both past and present.

The match will take place at the Stade Louis II, and the build-up to the star-studded event is only intensifying. AS Roma legend Francesco Totti, who made 619 appearances for the Italian club, as well as winning the World Cup with the Italian national side, is the latest to join the AS Star Team for the Children MC, managed by Claudio Ranieri and current France manager Didier Deschamps.

Joining Totti will be team captain Prince Albert II, Louis Ducruet, AS Monaco legends Jerome Rothen and Ludovic Giuly, two-time Monte-Carlo Masters winner Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nico Rosberg, ROKiT Venturi Racing team principal Jérôme d’Ambrosio and many more.

For the F1 Drivers Team, almost the entire 2022 grid will be present, including current World Champion Max Verstappen and the current Monégasque Championship leader Charles Leclerc. The latter also featured in the Fight Aids Cup back in January.

The event will open the 79th Formula 1 Grand Prix week and the funds raised will go towards helping children in need all over the world. Speaking before the event, Totti said, “I am proud to be a part of this team and this charity event. I have always made every effort so that football and sport can help children and new generations all over the world. It will be a great joy for me to become part of Prince Albert II of Monaco’s team and play a game that represents these values.”

Mauro Serra, AS Star Team for the Children MC Executive President added, “This year is very important because we celebrate 30 years of our association and we will play this unique game for the 29th time.”

The event is free to attend for U14s provided they are accompanied by an adult. Tickets go on sale from Saturday, and can be purchased at the Stade Louis II Stadium ticket office from 09:00-18:00 up until game day, with prices ranging from €12-15 for adults.

The event is a great opportunity to watch the stars of football and F1 come together, as the build-up to one of the most important dates in the Monégasque calendar begins, and does so for a positive, charitable cause.

 

 

 

Editors pics

May 17, 2022 | Local News

La Compagnie returns to offer business-only travel to US

The 100% Business Class airline La Compagnie is back operating flights between Nice and New York, but this time it has a new aircraft that uses less fuel. And they’re not the only ones.

0
May 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

MEB makes business ties with USA, Vietnam and Djibouti

The Monaco Economic Board has accomplished three missions with three very different entities, starting with a trip to the United States, followed by two locally-based forums with Vietnam and Djibouti.

0
May 14, 2022 | Local News

“My food is like me, full of character”

As the new head chef of Elsa, Mélanie Serre is discovering the joys and challenges of creating 100% organic dishes. But as Monaco Life discovered, this girl certainly knows how to pack in the flavour.

0
May 13, 2022 | Local News

CSM researchers publish game-changing study on cancer and stem cells

A paediatric cancer research team at the Scientific Centre of Monaco is behind exciting new research that shows brain cancer stem cells can be reprogrammed to better respond to treatment.

0

daily

May 18, 2022 | Local News

New ambassadors: Guinea-Bissau, Spain, Indonesia, and Ecuador

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco welcomed four new Ambassadors to town this week, given a warm reception by first the Prince, then by the Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, who treated them to lunch.

0
May 18, 2022 | Local News

Man-made tide pools in Port of Fontvieille a success

Stephanie Horsman

Artificial tide pools were created in 2019 at water level in front of the Fontvieille Port as part of the government’s ongoing ecological restoration programme. The first results have just been revealed.

0
May 18, 2022 | Local News

Roca Team learn play-off opponents

Luke Entwistle

The Betclic Elite regular season has wrapped-up and AS Monaco Basketball’s defeat against Cholet was ultimately inconsequential to the final ranking, as they prepare to face Strasbourg in the play-offs.

0
May 18, 2022 | Local News

Theatre Festival programme revealed

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The World Amateur Theatre Festival is celebrating its 17th edition this year with acting companies from all over the globe  coming to perform in Monaco. 

Germany receives 9% of its €25 billion...

Germany has received its first share of Europe’s RRF recovery fund, €2.25 billion, which will be used to implement the country's recovery and resilience plan.