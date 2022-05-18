Racing stars rally for charity football match

Francesco Totti is the latest blockbuster name to be confirmed for next Tuesday’s World Stars Football Match, joining a whole grid’s worth of Formula 1 greats, both past and present.

The match will take place at the Stade Louis II, and the build-up to the star-studded event is only intensifying. AS Roma legend Francesco Totti, who made 619 appearances for the Italian club, as well as winning the World Cup with the Italian national side, is the latest to join the AS Star Team for the Children MC, managed by Claudio Ranieri and current France manager Didier Deschamps.

Joining Totti will be team captain Prince Albert II, Louis Ducruet, AS Monaco legends Jerome Rothen and Ludovic Giuly, two-time Monte-Carlo Masters winner Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nico Rosberg, ROKiT Venturi Racing team principal Jérôme d’Ambrosio and many more.

For the F1 Drivers Team, almost the entire 2022 grid will be present, including current World Champion Max Verstappen and the current Monégasque Championship leader Charles Leclerc. The latter also featured in the Fight Aids Cup back in January.

The event will open the 79th Formula 1 Grand Prix week and the funds raised will go towards helping children in need all over the world. Speaking before the event, Totti said, “I am proud to be a part of this team and this charity event. I have always made every effort so that football and sport can help children and new generations all over the world. It will be a great joy for me to become part of Prince Albert II of Monaco’s team and play a game that represents these values.”

Mauro Serra, AS Star Team for the Children MC Executive President added, “This year is very important because we celebrate 30 years of our association and we will play this unique game for the 29th time.”

The event is free to attend for U14s provided they are accompanied by an adult. Tickets go on sale from Saturday, and can be purchased at the Stade Louis II Stadium ticket office from 09:00-18:00 up until game day, with prices ranging from €12-15 for adults.

The event is a great opportunity to watch the stars of football and F1 come together, as the build-up to one of the most important dates in the Monégasque calendar begins, and does so for a positive, charitable cause.