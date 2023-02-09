Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set to compete in Monte-Carlo Masters

The 126th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters will be an “ode to the Riviera” with big-name stars such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set to grace the clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Speaking at the presentation of the event at the Monte-Carlo Bay Resort on Thursday, the competition’s new director, David Massey, revealed that Nadal and Djokovic had already signed up for the event, despite the fact that the former is currently nursing an injury in Mallorca.

Nadal hoping for 13th triumph

Should the Spaniard compete, he will be looking to win a 12th Monte-Carlo Masters title. Nadal, who shares his record for Grand Slam victories (22) win Djokovic, went on an incredible 46-match unbeaten run at the tournament between 2005 and 2013, which was ended by Djokovic, who went on to win his maiden title in 2013. The Serbian registered a further win in 2015 and is therefore looking to win his third title on the Monte-Carlo clay.

The full list of competitors will be released on 14th March, and most of the big names in tennis are expected to compete, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is looking to win a third consecutive title at the MCCC.

Following a 2022 event that was described as “a dream” by Massey, the tournament is looking to grow further this year. 80% of tickets for the event have already been sold, although a limited number are available to buy on the day. Last year, just over 76 million people watched the event on television, and that is expected to grow further this year, with matches from three courts to be broadcasted, as opposed to just two during the 2022 edition.

High hopes for the Monaco contingent

Aesthetically, this year’s event is being billed as an “ode to the Riviera” by organisers, with the courts and stands themselves to be inspired by the colours and culture of the Côte d’Azur, whilst all of the VIP lodges will be facing towards the sea and the sun.

Whilst the masses will descend on the MCCC to watch the world’s biggest stars, Massey also expects a solid performance from the Monégasque contingent. The British director referenced the Principality’s recent Davis Cup victory over the Dominican Republic, as well as Hugo Nys’ spectacular route towards the Australian Open final as reasons for optimism amongst Monaco fans. “We can expect them to go far,” he proclaimed.

An event that heralds the start of Monaco’s great sporting summer, represents the beginning of the European clay court season, and gathers the world’s greatest tennis stars, returns to the iconic Monte Carlo clay on 8th April.

Photo of David Massey by Monaco Life