Weather
Monaco, MC
overcast clouds
10.2 ° C
14 °
5 °
66%
2.1kmh
100%
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Friday, January 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

another day of mass protests set for 9th January, while energy workers call for a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th January

Raikkonen and Monaco star in new ad

Raikkonen and Monaco star in new ad

By Stephanie Horsman - January 3, 2020

Kimi Raikkonen is known for his moves on the track. Now, he’s also known for his moves on camera. The notoriously brusque pilot is starring in a new ad for his team brand, Alfa Romeo, with Monaco sharing in his leading role.

In the advertisement, the Finnish pilot listens to music and confidently traverses the streets of the Principality, following much of the Grand Prix track he has done so many times before, only this time, instead of driving in his Formula 1 race car, he is driving an Alfa Romeo Stelvio. At the end, viewers see a beautiful woman waiting and looking at her watch. Raikkonen leaps out of the car and apologises to the lady for being late, saying it was his “first time in Monaco”.  

The joke of course being he is very familiar with the streets, having raced the Monegasque course many times, even winning it in 2005.

 

The hope is that by associating the “the Iceman” with the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo will be able to shift more of the cars, which have seen a tumble in sales of nearly 25% over the last year in the United States. They are also hoping to revive sales of the Guilia, which have seen a marked 30% drop in the same time period.

The ads aren’t the only enticement for customers to take a look at the cars. Both models have received facelifts for 2020, including high-tech features such as a larger 8.8 inch (22cm) touch screen infotainment systems, improved graphics, and faster processing power. It also boasts improvements in active driver assistance, adding a new highway assist system that integrates adaptive cruise control, lane centring and stop and go.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleUnderstanding digital marketing
Next articleArtcurial auction at Hermitage

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0
December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

January 3, 2020 | News

Artcurial auction at Hermitage

Stephanie Horsman

The renowned art auction house Artcurial will be holding its winter auction this month at the Hermitage Hotel, featuring jewellery, watches and special limited edition pieces by Hermes.

0
January 3, 2020 | News

Raikkonen and Monaco star in new ad

Stephanie Horsman

Kimi Raikkonen is starring in a new ad for his team brand, Alfa Romeo, with Monaco sharing in his leading role.

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Last weekend to enjoy Christmas Village

Stephanie Horsman

Extend the holiday spirit and visit the final days of Monaco’s White Christmas-themed Christmas Village. 

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

Stephanie Horsman

A 1954 Sunbeam Alpine, the car driven by Grace Kelly in the 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, will be exhibited at the Top Marques show in Paris next month.

0
MORE STORIES
Day on the Med

MonacoUSA members receive discount for local sailing...

Local News Staff Writer -
Long time MonacoUSA member Shaun Murphy has launched a new business Riviera Sailing Vacations, which sounds like fun, the Association said.

UPAW raises €25k to protect chimps in...

Local News Cassandra Tanti -

Urban Painting Around the World (UPAW) saw its third edition in June and raised €25,000 from its art auctions. Last week, that money was officially donated to the Prince Albert II Foundation with the directive of contributing to a project that will protect chimpanzees in Uganda.

The summer’s UPAW event on the Quay Albert 1er saw 10 known street artists and middle school students from the Principality participating in the Street Art Junior Challenge. They gathered to create a three-day art spectacle with the proceeds destined to go to charity. The theme, Endangered Animals, went right to the heart of what many believe to a problem on a critical scale.

Last Tuesday, a check for €25,000 was presented by UPAW to benefit the Chimpanzee, My Brother of the Forest project through the Prince Albert II Foundation.

The presentation took place with representatives from the government and the foundation in attendance, including Olivier Wenden, the foundation’s Vice-President, Bernard Fautrier, Special Advisor to the Prince for the Environment, Marjorie Crovetto Harroch, 2nd Deputy Mayor in Charge of the Environment, Aude Larroche-Ordinas, representing the Tourism and Congresses Department and Alberto Coleman, the event organiser.

Plans for next year’s edition are already underway and the chosen theme for 2020 is The Planet and its colours. The event, which will be expanded to last a week, will have not just the 10 chosen artists and a second year featuring the Street Art Junior Challenge, but will see a few new additions, such as street food vendors and a 3x3 basketball court.

 