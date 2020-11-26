Raising awareness through film

Thursday, November 26, 2020
7 new Covid cases on 25 Nov. brings total to 594: 15 hospitalised, 8 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 23 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo: Bénédicte Schutz, Director of International Cooperation, and Marc Obéron, founder of the Le Temps Presse Festival © Communication Department / Michael Alesi
The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has unveiled a line of face masks inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic fashion looks to help support the creative community in America.
Prince Albert II of Monaco has made sure that the littlest victims of Storm Alex are not forgotten this Christmas.
Over 500 students were invited to be jury members for Le Temps Presse Festival this week, an event designed to raise awareness about poverty and sustainability through film.
As part of European Waste Reduction Week, Stars ‘N’ Bars and Eco Angels are hosting a cigarette butt clean-up at Port Hercule this weekend.