Rally: A vintage race with a twist heading to Monaco

The Serma Devinci Rally comes to the Riviera this Sunday, with eco-friendly vintage cars making the trip from Saint Tropez to Monaco.

Devinci specialises in making aesthetically vintage cars with a twist. The cars are powered by electricity and, on Sunday 7th May, will travel the length of the French Riviera, beginning in Saint Tropez and ending in front of the Palais de Monaco.

An electric weekend of racing in Monaco

Around 15 cars, driven by influencers such as Girogio Giangiulio, Fulvio Piscitelli and Sophianna Bergonzi, will head along the coastal roads between the two jewels of the region.

Whilst Sunday’s rally cars may not reach the speeds of their single-seater electric counterparts at the Monaco ePrix, which will circulate the iconic Grand Prix circuit just 24 hours before, this vintage electrical rally will give a nostalgic nod to the past whilst simultaneously looking towards the future.

Photo by Devinci