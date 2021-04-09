RAMOGE reveals deep water discoveries

Friday, April 9, 2021
11 Covid cases 8 Apr, 25 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 2,213 recoveries, 30 deaths, 184 incidence rate, 11,715 people vaccinated
RAMOGE, the tri-country association dedicated to protecting the coastlines from Saint-Raphael to Genoa, has just published its findings from its 2018 explorations in the Med.
The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge isn’t until July, but contestants are already in full gear preparing to present their projects for alternative, clean boat propulsion systems.
Tennis star and Monaco resident Novak Djokovic spent Wednesday on the courts, but not to train for this weekend’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. He was there to film an advertisement.
Luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises will return to service in June with a fully vaccinated crew and guests, a requirement largely being adopted as the industry battles for its recovery.