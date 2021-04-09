RAMOGE reveals deep water discoveries

READ ALSO

Monaco's Town Council, the Tourism and Conventions Department (DTC) and the Monegasque Sanitation Society (SMA) have renewed their partnership again to run "Monaco Clean Beach” operation. For the eighth consecutive year, this initiative aims to make smokers aware of maintaining the cleanliness and quality of Monaco’s beaches by offering free ashtrays to avoid cigarette butts being discarded in the sand. As every year, the distribution of conical ashtrays began on weekends in June, and continues every day. On Monday, July 17, new display stands with a modern look were installed at the three entry points to Larvotto beach. The ashtrays are self-service, can be kept for reuse or on display, and are accessible to people with reduced mobility since they are placed at a suitable height. From this year, pocket ashtrays are also being distributed by the DTC's hosts and hostesses at the Solarium Beach on the Digue de l'Avant Port, in the DTC's information chalets and on the Larvotto beach, in addition to the familiar conical ashtrays. A total of 6,400 tapered ashtrays and 5,000 pocket ashtrays are expected to be distributed during the summer of 2017.https://monacolife.net/?p=14537https://monacolife.net/?p=17077