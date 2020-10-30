Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, October 30, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new cases of Covid-19 on 29 Oct. brings total to 347: 8 hospitalised - 1 resident, 4 in ICU - 2 resident, 76 home monitored, 264 healed, 1 resident death

Rapid tests and lockdown rules at Nice Airport

Rapid tests and lockdown rules at Nice Airport

By Stephanie Horsman - October 30, 2020

Now that France has gone into lockdown, passengers going into and out of Nice airport must once again prove they have a legitimate need to travel. Meanwhile, voluntary rapid Covid testing is now available for travellers from certain routes.

With Friday’s lockdown in place in France, Nice Airport has announced that all passengers will again be required to present a health declaration, and any additional documentation needed to show that travel is necessary for personal, professional or medical reasons.

The airport authorities have stated there may be a reduction in flight schedules during this period and that travellers should consult their airline’s websites to keep abreast of the latest information.

Masks are strictly required both inside and outside of the terminal, as well as on board flights.

Nice Airport has also rolled out a voluntary Covid testing programme that will allow passengers from “red country” routes, such as the United States and Italy, to be tested and know in minutes whether they are positive or not. This service has been offered in Marseilles and Paris since last Monday, and now it is available in Nice as well.

The tests, whilst a good first line of defence, are not considered to be as effective as PCR tests, but as they don’t require a lab to be processed, can give results in as little as 10 minutes. This is a huge step forward for many travellers who had been required to present a negative PCR that was dated within 48 to 72 hours of travel and were virtually unobtainable due to laboratory backlogs.

The hope is that with testing in place at airports, the days of quarantine will come to a close, though experts say precautions must still be taken.

“From the moment the patient has a test, even negative, they must wear a mask on flights. Avoid removing it, and do not serve food or drink, so that there is no possibility for these patients who are moderately positive to contaminate their neighbours,” recommended Jean-Claude Azoulay, vice-president of the National Union of Biological Physicians, on Europe 1. “I think we should continue to do PCR tests and only use antigen tests when travellers really have not been able to get tested, or when there is a stopover.”

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco escapes lockdown but curfew imposed
Next articleRoca president calls for play to continue

Editors pics

October 30, 2020 | Local News

Roca president calls for play to continue

AS Monaco Basketball has had a week of change, loss and uncertainty.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 26, 2020 | Local News

Valeri contracts Covid but “doing well”

The National Council revealed on Monday that its President, Stéphane Valeri, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0

daily

October 30, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Christmas festivities scaled back dramatically

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Christmas village will not go ahead this year due to the health crisis. But in an effort to avoid too much disappointment, there will be a smaller version in its place.

0
October 30, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

CleanEquity: Capitalising on the energy transition

Cassandra Tanti

According to experts, now is the time for entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of the energy transition and jump on board the EU's ambition to be a global leader.

0
October 30, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Roca president calls for play to continue

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco Basketball has had a week of change, loss and uncertainty.

0
October 30, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Rapid tests and lockdown rules at Nice Airport

Stephanie Horsman

Passengers going into and out of Nice airport must once again prove they have a legitimate need to travel. Meanwhile, rapid Covid testing is now available for travellers from certain routes.

0
MORE STORIES

Free tickets DiCaprio screening Thursday

Local News Staff Writer -
Before-the-Flood-de-Leonardo-di-Caprio-L-affiche_fullWidthThe Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco (FPA2) is offering free tickets to the Thursday, November 10, screening of “Before the Flood”, a 2016 documentary about climate change directed by Fisher Stevens (with Executive Producer Martin Scorsese). Filmed over three years, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who travels across the planet to see first-hand the impact of climate change. “Try to have a conversation with anyone about climate change and people just tune out,” said DiCaprio in Before the Flood, which debuted on the National Geographic Channel October 30. “We wanted to create a film that gave people a sense of urgency, that made them understand what particular things are going to solve this problem. We bring up the issue of a carbon tax, for example, which I haven't seen in a lot of documentaries. Basically, sway a capitalist economy to try to invest in renewables, to bring less money and subsidies out of oil companies.” Mr Stevens commented, “I’m hoping this will energise a whole new generation. We want to get people inspired to start thinking about this in a different way. With Leo it’s taking it to the next level.” Thursday’s viewing starts at 5:15 pm at the Cinema Beaux Arts. Pick up your free tickets, limited seating, from FPA2, 16 blvd de Suisse, 9:30-12:30 & 2:30-6:30.

Top 5 boat launches at the MYS

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
The Monaco Yacht Show is renowned for launching the world’s finest super yachts, but this year’s show is set to unveil some of the biggest, most exciting superyachts yet.