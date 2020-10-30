Rapid tests and lockdown rules at Nice Airport

The Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco (FPA2) is offering free tickets to the Thursday, November 10, screening of “Before the Flood”, a 2016 documentary about climate change directed by Fisher Stevens (with Executive Producer Martin Scorsese). Filmed over three years, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who travels across the planet to see first-hand the impact of climate change. “Try to have a conversation with anyone about climate change and people just tune out,” said DiCaprio in Before the Flood, which debuted on the National Geographic Channel October 30. “We wanted to create a film that gave people a sense of urgency, that made them understand what particular things are going to solve this problem. We bring up the issue of a carbon tax, for example, which I haven't seen in a lot of documentaries. Basically, sway a capitalist economy to try to invest in renewables, to bring less money and subsidies out of oil companies.” Mr Stevens commented, “I’m hoping this will energise a whole new generation. We want to get people inspired to start thinking about this in a different way. With Leo it’s taking it to the next level.” Thursday’s viewing starts at 5:15 pm at the Cinema Beaux Arts. Pick up your free tickets, limited seating, from FPA2, 16 blvd de Suisse, 9:30-12:30 & 2:30-6:30.