Rapid tests and lockdown rules at Nice Airport

Friday, October 30, 2020
News
10 new cases of Covid-19 on 29 Oct. brings total to 347: 8 hospitalised - 1 resident, 4 in ICU - 2 resident, 76 home monitored, 264 healed, 1 resident death
“From the moment the patient has a test, even negative, they must wear a mask on flights. Avoid removing it, and do not serve food or drink, so that there is no possibility for these patients who are moderately positive to contaminate their neighbours,” recommended Jean-Claude Azoulay, vice-president of the National Union of Biological Physicians, on Europe 1. “I think we should continue to do PCR tests and only use antigen tests when travellers really have not been able to get tested, or when there is a stopover.”
Monaco’s Christmas village will not go ahead this year due to the health crisis. But in an effort to avoid too much disappointment, there will be a smaller version in its place.
According to experts, now is the time for entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of the energy transition and jump on board the EU's ambition to be a global leader.
AS Monaco Basketball has had a week of change, loss and uncertainty.
Passengers going into and out of Nice airport must once again prove they have a legitimate need to travel. Meanwhile, rapid Covid testing is now available for travellers from certain routes.