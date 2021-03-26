Rare car auction set to pull in millions

Friday, March 26, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
17 Covid cases 25 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 2,047 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
Bonhams auction house is organising a sale of rare and exceptional automobiles next month in Monaco, including a 1936 Delahaye 135 with an estimated value of €1 million.
Bonhams is hosting the car lover’s dream sale of unique cars, called Les Grandes Marques á Monaco, on 23rd April.
Some of the highlights are a 1936 Delahaye 135 S Competition Court racing car known as “Blue Buzz II” which participated in endurance races in the 1930’s, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The French-made Delahaye was one of the best racing cars of the pre-war era and notably had the first female motorsport team owner, Irish-American Heiress Lucy Schell, a rarity even today. This particular car, once owned by Schell herself, is estimated at somewhere between €800,000 and €1 million.
Also on the block is a 1949 Simca Barchetta valued between €190,000 and €240,000. Created by racing driver Jean Estager, he transformed a Simca Eight into an elegant race car with a 1086cc engine made by Simca’s Roger Deho and a chassis handcrafted by Milanese coachmaker Motto.
A 1947 Cisitalia D46 Monoposto is also up for sale. Estimated at €150,000 to €200,000, this Italian brand was founded by industrialist Piero Dusio who counted among the pilots of his team big names like Nuvolari, Ascari and Chiron.
For those with slightly more modern tastes, a rare 1991 Isdera Imperator 108i is going under the gavel with an estimated value of between €500,000 and €700,000. The design was considered futuristic when it was first experimentally debuted by Mercedes in the 1970s. Engineer Eberhard Schulz led the design team who built this prototype with its distinctive “butterfly doors”. Only 30 of these cars were ever made.
The Bonhams Monaco sale will be staged as a live and online auction on 23rd April at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.
Top photo of the 1936 Delahaye 135 S Compétition Court racing car, known as ‘Buzz II’, source: Bonhams
A 60-year-old man working at the Larvotto construction site has died, revealed the government in a statement on Friday.
As part of Monaco Ocean Week, BeMed and the Prince Albert II Foundation have revealed the 12 new projects that it will support in 2021 to reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will be a key supporter of the Love of the Game 2021 Hakathon, a new campaign to find solutions to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.