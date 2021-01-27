Rare defeat for Roca Team

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
14 new Covid cases on 27 Jan. brings total to 1,413: 43 hospitalised: 27 resident + 8 in ICU: 3 resident, 152 home monitored, 1,180 recoveries, 10 deaths
(By Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball)
The death of a 76-year-old on Wednesday marks the Principality’s 10th Covid-19 victim since the pandemic began.
AS Monaco Basketball suffered a disappointing 72 to 79 loss on Wednesday night against Spain’s Joventut Badalone in the Euro Cup 7 Top 16 playoffs.
New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the world.
It’s official. Renewables have overtaken fossil fuels as the European Union’s main source of electricity as new projects came online in 2020 and coal-power shrank.