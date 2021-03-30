Rare Roca team loss

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
6 Covid cases 29 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 2,090 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release
Monaco Foundry has secured the investment of an historic Monegasque family, giving the business accelerator more chance to “empower the next generation and break the status quo”.
The Roca boys took a rare beating in their Jeep Elite match against Cholet just two days after a spectacular win against Buducnost Podgoria in the Euro Cup quarterfinals.
Demonstrations were held in Menton, Beausoleil and Nice by protesters wanting the French government to give more weight to a new climate law conceived by the Citizens' Convention.
MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.