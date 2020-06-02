Real-time map shows open borders

Nearly 20,000 vehicles use the A500 motorway - the junction between Monaco and the A8 motorway - daily, most often for commuting to and from the Principality. To help motorists learn more about real-time traffic conditions, the Prince's Government, through the Urban Development Department (DAU), VINCI Autoroutes and the Nice Cote d'Azur Metropolis, has developed an electronic information system. Travel times on the A500 motorway, the RM 6007 and roads within the Principality itself will be displayed on variable message information panels. The user will be able to estimate his time of arrival, in both directions of circulation. To optimise this information, the Princely Government and VINCI Autoroutes, in partnership with the Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolis, have set up eight travel time sensors, located at strategic points between the A8 motorway and the centre of Monaco, a very busy route. In total, VINCI Autoroutes provides 12 different travel times to the DAU which manages the display. The 8 billboards allow motorists from Monaco to benefit from the main travel times between: Monaco and the A8 motorway; Monaco and a number of destinations along the A8, including Nice Airport, Cannes, and Aix-en-Provence. From the A8 motorway to Monaco-Fontvieille and Monte-Carlo, motorists will benefit from a journey time display on several variable message signs on the A8 motorway and four signs between the A500 motorway and Monaco. The DAU already has 30 billboards with variable messages, six in France and 24 in the Principality. It will acquire 10 more during 2018.