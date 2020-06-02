Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Wednesday, June 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Real-time map shows open borders

Real-time map shows open borders

By Stephanie Horsman - June 2, 2020

A new site called Travel-Map has been launched showing real-time summaries of which borders are open and which are still closed during deconfinement, making it easier for travellers to plan summer trips.

De-escalation of the lockdown may mean more freedom of movement, but things are far from clear on where that freedom can take you. People around Europe are gradually trying to piece their lives back together and find a semblance of normalcy. As such, many are looking to the summer as a time to get away from home and enjoy a much-deserved holiday.

The problem is, no one is entirely sure where they are allowed to go or when. The European Commission has recommended a gradual reopening of borders within the EU by mid-month, though countries with high instances of coronavirus will certainly be unwilling or unable to comply. Conversely, countries who have managed their cases will not be terribly keen to welcome guests from places with large numbers of actively ill people. But how to find out which are open, and which will remain closed?

Travel-Map, a site launched on 1st June by Elea Gravagna and Maxime Couraud in partnership with the agency CosaVostra, hopes to take the guess work out of the planning. The site is offering visitors a way to view in real-time the state of borders and entry requirements in every country in the world.

All the data comes directly from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and is integrated onto a world map free of charge to users.  

“It’s very simple, you fly over a country to know its status and you click on it to have all the details. On each country file, you can enter your email address to be kept informed of updates,” explained the two co-creators in a press release. 

To visit the site and get up to the minute info, go to travel-map.org

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLand extension works moving ahead

Editors pics

June 2, 2020 | News

Real-time map shows open borders

A new site called Travel-Map has been launched showing real-time summaries of which borders are open and which are still closed during deconfinement, making it easier for travellers to plan summer trips.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0
June 1, 2020 | Local News

2.7% test positive for Covid-19

Almost half of all Monaco residents have taken part in the government’s free Covid-19 screening campaign, and of those only 2.7% have tested positive for the virus antibodies.

0
June 1, 2020 | News

‘Quiet Sea’ mission used lockdown to advantage

The world health crisis shut down much of the normal traffic flow of the Med giving the Sphyrna Odyssey a chance to study the sea in a low-noise pollution environment.

0

daily

June 2, 2020 | News

Real-time map shows open borders

Stephanie Horsman

A new site called Travel-Map has been launched showing real-time summaries of which borders are open and which are still closed during deconfinement, making it easier for travellers to plan summer trips.

0
June 2, 2020 | News

Land extension works moving ahead

Stephanie Horsman

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0
June 2, 2020 | News

The comings and goings at AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The upcoming transfer window will see faces come and go at AS Monaco in efforts to build up the squad and make them real contenders for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

0
June 2, 2020 | News

The currency of Covid: money stress

Gavin Sharpe

According to research conducted by the investment management company Blackrock, money is our number one source of stress. Add a pandemic to the mix and it’s not difficult to see why so many of us are not sleeping well at night.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. Jan 18 – Sun. Jan 21...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 18, Friday 19 January, 8.30 pm, Saturday 20 January, 9 pm and Sunday 21 January, 4.30 pm, Théâtre des Muses Faisons un rêve (Dream a Dream), theatrical productions by Sacha Guitry featuring Anthéa Sogno Information: +377 97 98 10 93
A8 road

A8 motorway and Monaco centre: new information...

Local News Staff Writer -
Nearly 20,000 vehicles use the A500 motorway - the junction between Monaco and the A8 motorway - daily, most often for commuting to and from the Principality. To help motorists learn more about real-time traffic conditions, the Prince's Government, through the Urban Development Department (DAU), VINCI Autoroutes and the Nice Cote d'Azur Metropolis, has developed an electronic information system. Travel times on the A500 motorway, the RM 6007 and roads within the Principality itself will be displayed on variable message information panels. The user will be able to estimate his time of arrival, in both directions of circulation. To optimise this information, the Princely Government and VINCI Autoroutes, in partnership with the Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolis, have set up eight travel time sensors, located at strategic points between the A8 motorway and the centre of Monaco, a very busy route. In total, VINCI Autoroutes provides 12 different travel times to the DAU which manages the display. The 8 billboards allow motorists from Monaco to benefit from the main travel times between: Monaco and the A8 motorway; Monaco and a number of destinations along the A8, including Nice Airport, Cannes, and Aix-en-Provence. From the A8 motorway to Monaco-Fontvieille and Monte-Carlo, motorists will benefit from a journey time display on several variable message signs on the A8 motorway and four signs between the A500 motorway and Monaco. The DAU already has 30 billboards with variable messages, six in France and 24 in the Principality. It will acquire 10 more during 2018.