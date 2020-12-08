Record breaking November

[caption id="attachment_7858" align="alignleft" width="200"]Photo: Tony Webster[/caption] Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is opening a new office in Monaco to serve shipping and finance clients in the area, according to Global Trade Review. The office will be headed by Dimitri Sofianopoulos, partner and head of Norton Rose Fulbright Greece. Sofianopoulos will divide his time between the Greek office and Monaco. Commenting on the new location, the global head of transport, Harry Theochari says, “Despite the shipping downturn, we have continued to invest in our shipping and wider transport practice. We look forward to extending our global footprint further with the opening of our office in Monaco.” The Monaco opening follows the company’s recent expansion in San Francisco and Vancouver.