Record levels for retail in 2019

Monday, December 7, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new Covid cases on 7 Dec. brings total to 641: 9 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 29 home monitored, 577 recoveries, 3 deaths
Before the Covid crisis hit, Monaco had a booming retail trade with turnover reaching €1.7 billion - its highest level ever - representing 11.5% of the country’s overall turnover.
Marcela de Kern Roya, founder of Onboard and YPY Monaco, has released the first ever textbook written about the superyacht industry.
French and Monegasque financial intelligence agencies have met in Paris to discuss the latest international large-scale scams cropping up as a result of the Covid epidemic.
The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.