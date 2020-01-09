Record year for the Grimaldi Forum

Thursday, January 9, 2020
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.
After an exciting first half, the Roca Team fell apart in the second against Galatasaray, losing at Gaston Medecin 73-85 on Wednesday.
Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that an unprecedented amount of the government’s budget will be put toward the digital transition of the Principality in a speech to government officials and civil servants.
The Prince Pierre Foundation has an exciting lineup of conferences and events for 2020 featuring a writer, a choreographer, a director, an historian and a philosopher.