Red Cross amasses €175,000 for Storm Alex victims

Wednesday, October 21, 2020
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 273: 5 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 residents, 36 home monitored, 231 healed, 1 resident death
Actis and Docaposte are now official partners and ready to help Monegasque companies in their journeys to a digital transition with the new online platform mademat.mc.
A new application for smartphones created in Monaco called Ecoslowasting, which sells stock that would otherwise go to waste, is now online and ready for use.
The Monaco Red Cross leapt into action after Storm Alex putting out the call for donations, and the people responded.
Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards.
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao spent the night at Princesse Grace hospital after getting caught in a sandwich" between goalkeeper Yoann Cardinale and defender Paul Baysse jbefore half-time.
"Radamel was caught in a sandwich and stayed on the ground with head pain for some time," said coach Leonardo Jardim. "He's gone to hospital for tests."
Kyllian Mbappe, suffering a similar hit the head during the Villarreal match in August, had to sit out for four weeks.Monaco’s next game is at home on Saturday, September 24, against Angers, starting at 8 pm.