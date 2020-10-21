Red Cross amasses €175,000 for Storm Alex victims

[caption id="attachment_4749" align="alignleft" width="250"]OGC Nice striker, Mario Balotelli. Photo: Facebook OGC Nice[/caption] AS Monaco suffered a rude awakening on Wednesday night, losing 4-0 in the local derby at Nice, a humiliating result that put an end to seven consecutive wins . Nice scored at intervals throughout the game, in the 17th minute, the 30th, 67th and 86th. Mario Balotelli found the back of the Monaco net twice, eight minutes before the half-time whistle and again 22 minutes into the second half.

Monaco had pulled away in recent weeks to lead France’s Ligue 1 by three points ahead of the traditional league leaders, Paris Saint-Germain. But this early lead now seems to have been a lucky fluke, with PSG now reinstated at the top of the table on goal difference.

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao spent the night at Princesse Grace hospital after getting caught in a sandwich" between goalkeeper Yoann Cardinale and defender Paul Baysse jbefore half-time.

"Radamel was caught in a sandwich and stayed on the ground with head pain for some time," said coach Leonardo Jardim. "He's gone to hospital for tests."

Kyllian Mbappe, suffering a similar hit the head during the Villarreal match in August, had to sit out for four weeks.

Monaco’s next game is at home on Saturday, September 24, against Angers, starting at 8 pm.