REEVENT: life after Covid

The Principality will embark on a major international campaign to lure business tourism back to the region from 2021 and help restore an industry that has been decimated by Covid.

While the global crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic has severely slowed the tourism industry, it has literally brought the business tourism industry to a complete standstill.

When the world “restarts” next year, members of the MICE sectors (meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition) – both organisers and institutions – will have to rethink their business models in line with the safety measures that people have come to expect.

In the Principality, professionals from the Tourism and Congress Department (DTC) are working to achieve these necessary changes with inventiveness and innovation, focussing on intellectual capital, flexibility, and optimisation of transport and spaces, all with respect for the environment.

“In this context, Monaco has all the arguments to establish itself as a precursor of this transformation: through its know-how, its recognised excellence in the organisation of events and its personalised approach, but also through its historical commitment to preservation of the environment and its perpetual search for sustainable innovation,” says Guy Antognelli, head of the DTC.

On Tuesday, the Monaco Convention Bureau launched a new communication campaign under the label #REEVENT, coinciding with the first edition of the virtual IBTM World exhibition.

“Much more than a call to reinvent business events, #REEVENT is a rallying cry and an invitation to professionals in the sector to come back and organise events in the Principality,” explains Guy Antognelli.

The campaign is made up of six visual catchphrases that convey the values ​​of ‘Destination Monaco’: safety, service, its compact layout, and commitment to the environment.

The campaign will be rolled out from 2021 through a print and digital media plan, in particular on European and US MICE professional media.