Register now for the Pink Ribbon Monaco walk

Pink Ribbon Monaco and its supporters will take to the streets on Sunday for a five kilometre walk in support of breast cancer detection. So, grab something pink and join in the fun!

The annual walk starts at 9:45am on Sunday 12th February, but participants are encouraged to turn up early and enjoy everything that is planned.

Pink Ribbon Monaco describes it as a day to “let loose, have fun, and celebrate life!”.

Children under 13 walk for free and pets are welcome.

All profits raised from Pink Ribbon Monaco events and activities go to fund a new scientific study on lobular breast cancer detection directed by Dr. Florent Hugonnet at the Princesse Grace Hospital Centre.

In addition to raising important funds, participants can also win some great raffle prizes, including a pair of Von Löwenstein shoes, a dinner for 2 at Rampoldi, a treatment at Spa Metropole by Givenchy, and a limited edition Rosie-Pink Ribbon Monaco t shirt.

To register, visit the website here: https://www.pinkribbon.mc/pink-ribbon-walk-2023

Photo source: Pink Ribbon Monaco