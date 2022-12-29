‘Rent Map’ shows high price of property rentals in French Riviera

Beausoleil and Cap d’Ail have some of the highest rental prices in France, close to that of Paris and more than St. Jean Cap Ferrat, according to the latest ‘Rent Map’. Here are the other cities that make up the top 10 in the French Riviera.

The latest update of ‘la carte des loyers’, the new digital tool launched by the French government in collaboration with the National Agency for Housing and the SeLoger and Leboncoin groups, shows that on average, one square metre in Cap d’Ail costs €27 to rent, while in Paris the figure is not far off at €28.6 a square metre.

Beausoleil, at €25.1 per square metre, comes second out of all the municipalities in the Alpes-Maritimes where the rent of a typical apartment is highest.

These are the top 10 municipalities in the Alpes-Maritimes with the highest rents:

Cap d’Ail: €27/m²

Beausoleil: €25.1/m²

Eze: €23.7/m²

La Turbie: 23.4 €/m²

Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin: €21.4/m²

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat: €21.1/m²

Villefranche-sur-Mer: €20.3/m²

Biot, Roquefort-les-Pins, Valbonne: €18.3/m²

Villeneuve-Loubet: €18.2/m²

Menton, Gorbio and Saint-Agnès: €18/m²

The map is interactive and is available to all online. It shows the prices per m2 of different categories of properties, for example an apartment with one or two rooms, or a single-family house. The indicators use advertised rents for properties rented in the third quarter of 2022 and include charges.

For the French Government, the “knowledge of rents contributes to the proper functioning of the private rental market and represents a major challenge in the conduct of national and local housing policies”.

In France, the most expensive apartments (three rooms or more) are in Neuilly-sur-Seine at €29.4 per m2, Paris at €28.3, and Levallois-Perret at €27.1. Meanwhile, in many rural municipalities, the rent drops to €5 per m2.

Photo by Thierry Ilansades