6 ° C
Profile
Reopening of the Consulate of Monaco in Greece

Reopening of the Consulate of Monaco in Greece

by: Cassandra Tanti
23/11/2022

The Consulate of Monaco in Greece has reopened, at a new address, following the appointment of Dr. Vassilis G. Apostolopoulos as Honorary Consul of Monaco with headquarters in Athens and jurisdiction over the entire Greek Territory.

“I am particularly happy that my more than 20-year relationship and love for the Principality is sealed with the great honor of my appointment by Prince Albert II of Monaco as Honorary Consul of the Principality in Greece,” said Dr. Vassilis G. Apostolopoulos. “I will work continuously and methodically to promote the bilateral economic, diplomatic & cultural relations between the two countries.”

Vassilis G. Apostolopoulos studied at the London School of Economics and Cambridge and is the CEO of  the Athens Medical Group, which has 3,000 employees and 2,500 collaborating doctors. He also sits at the helm of the Hellenic Association of Entrepreneurs (EENE), working to strengthen and scale-up Hellenic entrepreneurship.

 

 

Most Popular

     
Christmas in Monaco: Discover your inner child this festive season
      
Festival of the Stars: Pop Cuisine’s Davide Oldani joins Dominique Lory at Le Grill
      
Princess Charlene Foundation and Monaco Rugby donate big sum for animal protection