Residents with Alzheimer’s, cognitive disorders to get free access to centre

In announcing the reopening of the Speranza-Albert II Centre, the Prince’s Government has revealed that free access will be given to people residing in the Principality of Monaco

The Speranza-Albert II Center, which closed its doors in March 2020 due to the Covid crisis, reopened on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

The centre offers therapeutic day care to people residing in Monaco and suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or with cognitive disorders. It aims to prevent social isolation, maintain the functional and cognitive abilities of the people received, and provide respite time for family caregivers.

“In order to strengthen its social model of excellence, the Prince’s Government has decided to make reception there completely free,” it said in a statement.

“Caregivers, who are not limited to family caregivers, play an essential role in supporting the elderly. With the free reopening of the Speranza-Albert II Centre, the Prince’s Government wishes to offer solutions that will both relieve caregivers and support resident beneficiaries, in a logic of health prevention and social cohesion in the Principality,” said Health Minister Christophe Robino.

Photo source: Government Communication Department