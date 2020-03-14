Restaurants, bars closed in France

France has ordered the closure of all restaurants, bars, cafes, and cinemas as well as non-essential businesses from midnight Saturday in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

French Prime Minister Edouard made the announcement at around 8pm Saturday. He has also called on French people to reduce their travel, especially between towns.

France reported a sharp rise in cases on Saturday, from 3,661 to 4,499 and recorded 12 more deaths, bringing the toll to 79.