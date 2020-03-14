Weather
Saturday, March 14, 2020

A third positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Monaco. The person, who is showing only minor symptoms, has returned home

Restaurants, bars closed in France

Restaurants, bars closed in France

By Cassandra Tanti - March 14, 2020

France has ordered the closure of all restaurants, bars, cafes, and cinemas as well as non-essential businesses from midnight Saturday in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

French Prime Minister Edouard made the announcement at around 8pm Saturday. He has also called on French people to reduce their travel, especially between towns.

France reported a sharp rise in cases on Saturday, from 3,661 to 4,499 and recorded 12 more deaths, bringing the toll to 79.

daily

March 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Schools to close indefinitely

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince's Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.

0
March 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Panic buying grips Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Council calls for "united front"

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

What is Stage 3?

Cassandra Tanti

France has entered Stage 3 of the Covid-19 epidemic and Monaco is likely to follow suit. But what exactly does this level of response mean?

0
