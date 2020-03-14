Restaurants, bars closed in France

Saturday, March 14, 2020
A third positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Monaco. The person, who is showing only minor symptoms, has returned home
France has ordered the closure of all restaurants, bars, cafes, and cinemas as well as non-essential businesses from midnight Saturday in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
French Prime Minister Edouard made the announcement at around 8pm Saturday. He has also called on French people to reduce their travel, especially between towns.
France reported a sharp rise in cases on Saturday, from 3,661 to 4,499 and recorded 12 more deaths, bringing the toll to 79.
The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.
Authorities have been forced to reassure residents that there is no supply problem amid panic buying in the Principality.
The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.
France has entered Stage 3 of the Covid-19 epidemic and Monaco is likely to follow suit. But what exactly does this level of response mean?