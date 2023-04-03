Restaurants to remain open as Larvotto beach closes to swimmers for a week

Larvotto beach will be closed to swimmers for a week this April as preparatory works are done for the busy summer season ahead, however all the restaurants and commerce will remain open for business.

In an effort to reduce the slope on the beach, which has steepened considerably during the winter, Monaco authorities will close the beach to swimmers from 11th to 28th April.

The works will include the levelling of the ground to ensure it is as comfortable as possible for when swimmers and bathers return when temperatures heat up.

“In order to respect the balance of the marine biodiversity present on the site, this operation will be accompanied by the installation of retention nets on the body of water, at the right of the coves, of 120 meters each. They will thus preserve the adjoining underwater reserve from sediments generated by the reshaping,” said the government in a statement.

The beach will remain accessible, depending on the progress of the work, which will be carried out from 7:30am to 12pm and from 2pm to 6:30pm.

The restaurants and shops of the complex will remain open.

Throughout the season, regular maintenance will be carried out to maintain the width and the gentle slope of the beach, without causing further closure or non-accessibility for bathers.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo by Monaco Life