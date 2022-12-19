Restored Gonfalon des Pénitents Blancs rehung in Monaco chapel

The Gonfalon des Pénitents Blancs, an emblematic work of the Principality’s historical and religious heritage, has just been permanently installed in the Chapelle de la Miséricorde.

The two-metre-high work of art is painted in oil on both sides and is made of crimson damask edged in gold. It offers on one side a Pietà of Saint Nicolas and Saint Dévote and on the other, the birth of the Virgin surrounded by Saint Nicolas and Sainte Dévote.

The first written mention of the gonfalon dates back to 21st November 1640. Presented during a religious event, it had been created in Genoa by an unknown artist at the request of Madame Luisa Trivultia Cagliente, wife of Commander Cagliente, responsible for the Spanish garrison in Monaco until 1641.

Its dual character required the implementation of a specific mobile device allowing visitors to admire both sides of this remarkable piece.

Its restoration took three years to complete and it now hangs in the Chapelle de la Miséricorde in the old town of Monaco.

Photo credit: Michael Alesi/Government Communication Department