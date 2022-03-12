Weather
32 Covid cases 10 Mar, 16 hospitalised - 11 res, 2 in ICU - 1 res, 126 home monitored, 9,435 recoveries, 51 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

Revealed: Café de Paris to undergo spectacular renovation

Revealed: Café de Paris to undergo spectacular renovation

By Luke Entwistle - March 12, 2022

The face of the ever-transforming Casino Square will be altered once more as the iconic Café de Paris gets a substantial makeover, with work set to finish by June 2023.

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) revealed plans for the Café de Paris in an exclusive gathering of local press including Monaco Life on Friday. The renovation plans have been approved and the works, which are thought to total €40 million, will be completed at the end of June next year.

Architects Alexandre Giraldi and Alain-Charles Perrot were charged with modernising the Café de Paris. The aim is to maximise the potential of an iconic building, which occupies what SBM CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti described as “the most beautiful square metreage in the world”. The difficulty comes in doing this whilst keeping the building true to the Belle Epoque era.

The result of the work has yielded an incredible, modern design, which is in fitting with the modernisation of the rest of Casino Square whilst also respecting and conserving its architectural heritage.

Design plans for the new Café de Paris

Most notably, the brasserie of the Café de Paris will be getting two additional floors, including a unique rooftop and a variety of boutiques. The Brasserie will extend onto two floors, whilst a partially glassed roof will create a naturally lit ground floor bar.

The building will also welcome an ‘Amazonico’ restaurant, a concept from Madrid that combines tropical and Latin American cuisines. The restaurant, which also has a presence in London and Dubai, will be placed in the Salle Bellevue, which will be enlarged, and will also open onto a large rooftop. This will also be complemented by a speakeasy-style bar.

Although the details have not yet been finalised, there will be an additional 800㎡ dedicated to boutiques, and this will run down from Casino Square to Jardin des Spelugues.

Despite the enormity of the task, it will only take just over a year to complete and will also be largely undisruptive. As no demolition is needed to take place, there will be minimal noise pollution.

The Brasserie has moved to the Salle Empire for the duration of the work, whilst the lemonade terrace is undisturbed. The Café de Paris casino and the boutiques will also remain in place, although the SBM boutique has been moved to the Avenue de Monte-Carlo.

 

 

 

Previous articleGovernment reveals new mental health plan  

