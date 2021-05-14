Revealed: The new Villa Lamartine

Sunday, May 16, 2021
0 Covid cases 14 May, 2 in ICU, 12 home monitored, 2,432 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan has unveiled plans for the refurbishment of the beautiful 19th century Villa Lamartine, which will eventually be used as a multi-purpose entertainment and cultural venue.
Top photo by Stephane Danna, Government Communication Department
Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased.
The Principality is establishing a national institution to earmark, store and protect contemporary archives of public interest to one day be used to write the history of Monaco.
We speak with award winning producer Valentina Castellani-Quinn, who will present her film ‘Polo’ at this year’s Cannes Film Festival alongside her work with the CC-Forum Monaco.