Revealed: The new Villa Lamartine

[caption id="attachment_12879" align="alignleft" width="400"]Andrea Mastroni Photo: © Nicola Garzetti[/caption] The Italian bass Andrea Mastroni will soon be making his debut in the role of Fiesco, in Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra", and this will be a double debut: firstly in two performances, in concert version on March 5 and 8, at the Auditorium Rainier III in Monaco, thanks to an initiative by the Monte-Carlo Opera, and later for a performance at the Paris Théâtre des Champs-Élysées with the same company, on March 12. "Making a debut in the role of Jacopo Fiesco is a dream come true for any bass," Mastroni said. " 'Simon Boccanegra' is a very special opera in all ways, the recitatives are intense in a modern way, they demand spianato singing, heightening the text in such a way that it is almost impossible to break the drama. Singing Fiesco means entering in a world of nobility and imposing dramatic quality," the artist, who was born in Milan, added. "The writing of the role requires the singer to extend himself and demands truly flexible acting skills. I am also really excited to be making my debut accompanied by some great singers." For the three performances, Andrea Mastroni will be accompanied by other opera stars of the moment, including soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, tenor Ramón Vargas and the baritone, Ludovic Tézier, alongside the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic and the Monte-Carlo Opera Choir, all conducted by Pinchas Steinberg. This is becoming an extremely important season for Andrea Mastroni's burgeoning career, as in September he opened the season at the Hamburg Staatsoper with "Die Zauberflöte" – where he returned as Sparafucile in "Rigoletto" – and he opened the season at La Fenice in Venice in the lead role of the world premiere of the opera "Aquagranda". He also made his debut at the Met in New York (Sparafucile in "Rigoletto"). After his first appearance as Fiesco, another debut awaits him in May, this time at the Royal Opera House in London, where he will perform in "Don Carlos", conducted by Bertrand de Billy in a Nicholas Hytner production.