Richard Mille signs on as official sponsor of MYS

High-end Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille has come onboard as a major partner of the Monaco Yacht Show in a new multi-year deal.
Luxury attracts luxury, and in the case of the new partnership between the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) and Richard Mille, “ultra-luxury” is the outcome.
Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille, founded in 2001, has focused on top shelf clientele since its inception, and the brand’s philosophy is in total accord with the Monaco Yacht Show’s goals of catering to a new generation of customers whose lifestyles are at the apex of this “ultra-luxury” approach.
“We are delighted to welcome Richard Mille as an official sponsor of the Monaco Yacht Show, starting 2022,” said Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of Monaco Yacht Show. “This long-term contract reflects our shared commitment towards building a solid, trusting and long-lasting relationship between our two brands. We intend to accompany our customers on a journey filled with ultra-luxurious experiences, by immersing them in the world of yachting and by helping them discover Richard Mille’s characteristic avant-garde approach to luxury watchmaking.”
Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille, added his enthusiasm over the collaboration, saying, “There is no doubt that the worlds of yachting and fine watches are inseparably linked. We share a desire for excellence in craftsmanship, performance, design, and ergonomics. We are only at the beginning of a long and meaningful partnership with the Monaco Yacht Show and look forward to working collaboratively over the coming years to define the next chapter in the history of this iconic show.”
The Monaco Yacht Show returns to the Principality from 28th September to 1st October.
Photo source: McClic for the Monaco Yacht Show