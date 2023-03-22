15 ° C
Ricky Martin to perform with Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra for one night only in Monaco

by: Elsa Carpenter
22/03/2023
It’s a quirky coupling: at the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival this July, Ricky Martin will combine with Monaco’s Philharmonic Orchestra for the Ricky Martin Symphonic. 

Who doesn’t love the catchy, danceable tunes of Ricky Martin? Livin’ La Vida Loca is practically a pop anthem and other hits like She Bangs are hip-movers of the highest degree.  

The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival has cottoned onto his enduring appeal and has booked him to perform hit after hit on 11th July for a one-night event with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Salle des Etoiles.  

Under the conductorship of Yvan Cassar, Ricky and over 45 musicians from the Orchestra will put on a concert to remember: the Ricky Martin Symphonic.  

SUCCESS STORY 

Martin, a multi-Grammy winner with 95 platinum and 40 gold records to his name, has been a performer since 1991 in the Latin world, crossing over to global audiences after the success of his 1998 World Cup anthem La Copa de la Vida made it to the Grammy Awards.  

For more than two decades, he has maintained his fame in the music world, but is also known as a top-notch writer, philanthropist, entrepreneur and actor.  

MONACO CONCERT 

Ricky Martin Symphonic will be a dinner show, with doors at the Salle des Etoiles opening at 8pm for a 10.30pm show. The minimum age for guests is seven and proper attire is required, meaning a jacket for the gents and appropriate cocktail-wear for ladies.  

For tickets and more information, please click here.

 

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.  

 

Photo source: Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

 

 

  

 

