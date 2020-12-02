Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 621: 7 hospitalised, 5 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 21 home monitored, 563 recoveries, 3 deaths

Riviera airport picks up pace

Riviera airport picks up pace

By Stephanie Horsman - December 2, 2020

Nice Airport has announced a complete reopening of Terminal 2 this month in an effort to get holiday travellers safely where they need to be.

Nice Côte d’Azur airport fully reopened Terminal 2 on 1st December with a full roster of both international and domestic flights.

The airport now serves 55 destinations in 24 countries with 583 flights per week.

Amongst the 29 airlines operating out the airport, Air France and easyJet both have several destinations available for passengers.

EasyJet serves 41 routes from Nice including Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Biarritz, Nantes, Rennes and Toulouse domestically, and a host of international destinations such as Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Rome, Lisbon, Geneva, and London, to name but a few.

Air France will be flying several domestic flights to French cities such as Caen, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Paris, Rennes and Strasbourg several times daily.

Before flying, passengers are reminded that health regulations are still in effect and that masks are obligatory and social distancing is in effect at all times whilst in the terminal and on the planes.

For destinations that require negative Covid tests upon arrival, the airport is offering antigen testing at the airport. The testing room is available to all passengers from four hours up to 90 minutes before flying and is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm. The tests are valid for 72 hours, fulfilling the requirement for most destinations.

 

Photo credit: Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHoliday celebrations in full-swing

Editors pics

November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0

daily

December 2, 2020 | Local News

Riviera airport picks up pace

Stephanie Horsman

Nice Airport has announced a complete reopening of Terminal 2 this month in an effort to get holiday travellers safely where they need to be.

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

Holiday celebrations in full-swing

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Town Hall has organised a number of “Covid safe” events to ensure a merry and bright Christmas for all this festive season. 

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack”

Stephanie Horsman

Boris Herrmann, captain of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, aided in the rescue effort to find fellow sailor Kevin Escoffier after he was forced to abandon ship.

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

Business College formed to prevent plastic pollution

Cassandra Tanti

BeMed officially launched its Business College on Monday, supporting companies of all sectors and sizes in implementing concrete solutions to reduce plastic pollution.

0
MORE STORIES

Charlotte Casiraghi lights up the night in...

Local News Louis Pisano, Style -
[caption id="attachment_24820" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Instagram charlottexcasiraghi Photo: Instagram charlottexcasiraghi[/caption] Ever the fashion jetsetter, Charlotte Casiraghi has once again popped up on a red carpet in a look provided countless column inches for society papers everywhere. On November 4, Princess Caroline's daughter stepped out to attend the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala honouring Mark Bradford and George Lucas. The benefit was presented by Gucci alongside guests such as Jane Fonda, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell and Leonardo DiCaprio, who has co-chaired the awards show for seven consecutive years. CharlotteXCasiraghi on instagram2 Wearing a dress from the Italian fashion house’s Spring Summer 2018 collection, whose show Charlotte attended back in September, the 31-year-old mother of one was radiant in a multicolour silk gown in shades of pale rose, champagne, light lavender and turquoise embroidered with crystals that sparkled with every paparazzi flash. Also present was new boyfriend, film producer and son of French actress and model Carole Bouquet, Dimitri Rassam, whom she was finally officially photographed with much to the relief of gossip columnists that have closely followed the story. Tickets for the 2017 Art+Film Gala started at €4,300 ($5,000), and proceeds will, in part, help make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming. Article first published on November 8, 2017.

READ ALSO BY LOUIS

https://monacolife.net/princess-charlene-shows-off-her-fashion-versatility-at-milan-fashion-week/
Senna

Bernie denies buying Ayrton’s car for €4.19m

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27514" align="alignnone" width="640"]Ayrton Senna driving the McLaren MP4-8 during practice for the 1993 British Grand Prix. Photo: Martin Lee Ayrton Senna driving the McLaren MP4-8 during practice for the 1993 British Grand Prix. Photo: Martin Lee[/caption] A 1993 McLaren Formula One car raced by the late Brazilian world champion Ayrton Senna sold for €4.19 million at an auction in Monaco on the eve of the Historic Grand Prix. The auctioneers did not say who the buyer was for the Ford Cosworth-powered MP4/8A car, with the €4,197,500 price including the buyer's premium. Bonhams said it was sold after a "lengthy and spirited bidding exchange”. Early media reports said the buyer was Bernie Ecclestone, but he later denied the report. The former Formula One supremo has an extensive collection of historic racing cars. The McLaren was the last Formula One car raced in the Monaco Grand Prix in May 1994, and took Senna to his record sixth win in the Principality. Bonhams said the fully-functional car, with the original V8 engine and gearbox, was the most historically important Formula One McLaren had ever presented at auction. Senna's first Monaco car, a 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184, also sold at the “Les Grandes Marques a Monaco” auction for €1.6 million.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/geneva-auction-raises-more-than-e9-2-million-for-only-watch/  