Riviera airport picks up pace

Thursday, December 3, 2020
4 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 621: 7 hospitalised, 5 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 21 home monitored, 563 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo credit: Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur
Nice Airport has announced a complete reopening of Terminal 2 this month in an effort to get holiday travellers safely where they need to be.
The Monaco Town Hall has organised a number of “Covid safe” events to ensure a merry and bright Christmas for all this festive season.
Boris Herrmann, captain of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, aided in the rescue effort to find fellow sailor Kevin Escoffier after he was forced to abandon ship.
BeMed officially launched its Business College on Monday, supporting companies of all sectors and sizes in implementing concrete solutions to reduce plastic pollution.