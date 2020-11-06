Weather
10 ° C
10°C
Friday, November 6, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

18 new cases of Covid-19 on 5 Nov. brings total to 430: 8 hospitalised - 4 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 96 home monitored, 318 healed, 1 resident death

Riviera Airport trials Covid test room

Riviera Airport trials Covid test room

By Cassandra Tanti - November 6, 2020

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport is poised to be the model for other airports with the establishment of a Covid antigen testing centre on-site for passengers heading to selected locations.

The Nice Airport authorities reacted quickly to the call on 15th October from the French Minister of Transport to create a “health corridor” at the facility, organising and setting up a room in Terminal 2 exclusively dedicated to administering Covid tests for passengers on a voluntary basis.

The initial phase will be viewed as a “full-scale test that aims to be deployed on a wider scale and in the long term in other airports.”

The airport has been working closely with the French government, the city of Nice, the regional health authority and two partner airlines, Air France and Alitalia, for this first phase.

Tests will be offered to passengers travelling via Paris Orly or Paris Charles de Gaulle to the overseas territories as well as those going to Rome. They can also be requested by any outbound passenger wishing to be tested.

According to the airport, limiting testing to clients of Air France and Alitalia for the short term is allowing it to fine-tune the process before expanding, giving it an opportunity to anticipate the number of passengers who may come in, ensuring a fast and efficient service.

“By working hand in hand with French public services, the city of Nice, the health authorities, the airlines and their ground-handling agents, we are creating the optimal conditions to enable the largest number of people to be tested all while maintaining fluid passenger flows and the punctuality of departing flights. We would like to thank the Minister for Transport, his teams and all the partners in this pilot project for having trusted us to implement this experiment, which is set to be deployed on a wider scale,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board for Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

The centre is open daily from 5am and can accommodate up to six stations running simultaneously for sample-taking and four for those handling the administrative side.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHospital boosts number of Covid beds for second wave
Next articleNew rapid tests arrive

Editors pics

November 4, 2020 | Local News

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

0
November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
November 3, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Combining the arts with Chef Philippe Mille

The stars shone bright at the Hermitage Hotel recently as two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille entered the Vistamar kitchen, creating a kaleidoscope of gastronomic proportions.

0
November 2, 2020 | Local News

Monaco crush Bordeaux in 4-0 win

The Red and Whites inflicted serious damage on Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday, keeping hold of their undefeated status at home.

0

daily

November 6, 2020 | Local News

New rapid tests arrive

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has just received 10,000 Covid-19 antigen tests, expanding Monaco’s testing capabilities significantly.

0
November 6, 2020 | Local News

Riviera Airport trials Covid test room

Cassandra Tanti

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport is poised to be the model for other airports with the establishment of a Covid antigen testing centre on-site for passengers.

0
November 6, 2020 | Local News

Call for collaborative projects for Monk Seal Alliance

Cassandra Tanti

The Monk Seal Alliance, co-founded by the Prince’s Foundation, is now stepping up conservation efforts to protect one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world.

0
November 5, 2020 | Local News

Full free housing not expected until 2023

Cassandra Tanti

A shortage of State-funded housing for Monegasques will continue for the next two years, according to the State Housing Allocation Commission, as full delivery is revised for 2023.

0
MORE STORIES

Agnel pulls out of The Crossing      

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Team Serenity, led by Princess Charlene, has been dealt a blow just days before athletes embark on The Crossing: Calvi to Monaco Water Bike Challenge.

Overall compliance with declared labour rules

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21790" align="alignnone" width="567"]non-declared work, on the black, employment, monaco Photo: Sûreté Publique[/caption] A series of inspections has found a relatively low incidence of undeclared work in Monaco. The Labour Directorate recently carried out a series of checks, in connection with the Public Safety Department and the Department of Health Affairs, in the building and catering sectors. Giving work to an undeclared worker deprives the employee of any social protection, Didier Gamerdinger, Minister for Health and Social Affairs said, adding that the fight against undeclared work is a priority objective: "With undeclared work, everyone is losing. It has no place in the Principality." The two targeted sectors were chosen due to the increase in tourist activity in the summer and the construction sector due to the numerous construction operations currently underway in the Principality. A total of 1,268 employees were checked, and an anomaly discovered was discovered in only just over five percent of cases. The labour inspectorate plans to continue its work in order to ensure compliance with the rules laid down by the State.

READ ALSO

Fedem’s latest journal: all you need to know about teletravail

Staff laid off without notice in high ‘été’