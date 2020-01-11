Weather
Monaco, MC
few clouds
8.4 ° C
12.8 °
1.7 °
66%
5.7kmh
20%
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
12 °
Saturday, January 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Road closures and traffic detours

Road closures and traffic detours

By Cassandra Tanti - January 11, 2020

Construction work this week at the Jardin Exotique site will see the closure of one of the main outbound roads in Monaco.  

The government announced that due to works on the main road at the entrance to the Exotic Garden, traffic will be prohibited, in the outgoing direction, between Avenue Hector Otto and the intersection with the Albert II tunnel from Monday 13th January to Thursday 23rd January, between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

Traffic will be authorised in the direction returning to Monaco.

Both directions of traffic will also be prohibited on Boulevard du Jardin Exotique between the Albert II tunnel and the intersection with Avenue Hector Otto for three nights from Tuesday 28th January to Friday 31st January from 10pm to 6am.

The private-public building operation at Jardin Exotique will include 50 residential dwellings and a public car park of 1,820 spaces on 15 levels, and around 5,000 m² of office space.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleStephane Valeri reviews 2019, looks forward to 2020

Editors pics

January 1, 2020 | News

Re-defining wellness for the HNWI

Find the true meaning of wellness in the natural world.

0
December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Road closures and traffic detours

Cassandra Tanti

Construction work this week at the Jardin Exotique site will see the closure of one of the main outbound roads in Monaco.  

0
January 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The great terrace heater debate comes to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As several French cities, most notably Rennes, adopt bans on greenhouse gas emitting patio heaters, Monaco has been called upon to take a stand.

0
January 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

APEM signs National Pact

Cassandra Tanti

APEM, Association of Parents of Pupils in Monaco, is the latest establishment to sign up to the National Pact for the Energy Transition.

0
January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Record year for the Grimaldi Forum

Stephanie Horsman

The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.

0
MORE STORIES

Model send-off for BLUE cyclists

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22117" align="alignnone" width="640"]Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation[/caption] Model and actress Poppy Delevingne showed her passion for protecting the oceans last weekend, as she launched Blue Marine Foundation’s London to Monaco cycle ride. Delevingne kicked off the charity bike ride - now in its second year - on Sunday morning, September 17, as more than 60 cyclists departed from Somerset House, London, on their 1,400-kilometre challenge. A royal welcome awaits them in Monaco, where HSH Prince Albert will greet them at the Palace. The money raised will help BLUE achieve its aim of protecting vast tracts of the world’s oceans. BLUE exists to combat overfishing and the destruction of biodiversity – arguably the largest problem facing the world’s oceans – by creating large-scale marine reserves and developing models of sustainable fishing. So far BLUE has helped to protect 4 million square kilometres of ocean. Poppy is an ambassador for BLUE and explained why she wanted to be there to wish the riders well ahead of their gruelling challenge: “Our oceans and the amazing ecosystems they support are in danger. Overfishing and a lack of protection has thrown them into crisis. The sea is a passion for me personally – it’s a place of peace and relaxation but it also sustains so much life. The fact that it could be destroyed forever is unacceptable, but also avoidable if we put the right protection measures in place. We need to act now to conserve our oceans for future generations, which is why I am a supporter of BLUE and these brave cyclists as they set off on their very tough, but incredibly worthwhile challenge.” [caption id="attachment_22119" align="alignnone" width="640"]Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation[/caption] This year, the ride aims to raise funds for even more projects, including the protection of waters around Ascension Island and the Maldives, as well as the Solent Oyster Restoration Project and Beyond Plastic Med, a project in collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation that targets plastic waste in the Mediterranean. Clare Brook, CEO of BLUE said: “Last year, funds raised by the London to Monaco cycle ride made a huge contribution to the protection of extraordinary marine environments around Ascension in the tropical Atlantic and the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily. This year the ride will be supporting even more projects and achieving even more. I am in complete awe of my colleagues and all the other riders who are going to such lengths to restore the oceans for future generations.” Prince Albert, who is the Founding Patron of the Blue Marine Yacht Club, and who will greet the riders at the end of their challenge said: “Oceans are more than ever at the heart of our common future. The London to Monaco Cycle Ride is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness on the necessity to protect our fragile oceans.” The London to Monaco ride was established by Winch Design and launched last year by pop superstar Simon Le Bon, with riders and sponsors raising a phenomenal £280,000 for two ocean conservation projects. Winch Design has a long-standing relationship with BLUE and has supported the charity through smaller initiatives in the past. To donate to BLUE and find out more about its vital conservation work, see: http://www.bluemarinefoundation.com/support-us/
READ MORE: A Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Thomas Hill [caption id="attachment_4323" align="alignnone" width="1023"]Tom Hill one month before London to Monaco Cycle for charity. Photo: Tom Hill/ Glenn Hampson. Tom Hill one month before London to Monaco Cycle for charity. Photo: Tom Hill/ Glenn Hampson.[/caption]

Matchroom rumoured to expand boxing to Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -

boxing2Unconfirmed sources have indicated that Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn is expanding his boxing operation to Monaco with a show lined up in the Principality in either October or November, according to the UK boxing press.

Liverpool’s Callum Smith has been mentioned as a possible name for the inaugural show, which is rumoured to be November 12. However, he has a mandatory British Super Middleweight title defence against Luke Blackledge on his plate as well as a date on Hearn’s October 15 bill in Liverpool, which is headlined by Tony Bellew’s maiden defence of his WBC cruiserweight title against America’s BJ Flores.

Hearn won the purse bid for Smith-Blackledge. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) states that it “will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised” when confirming the successful bid.

Monaco is no stranger to big time boxing, as Rodney Berman put shows together on a regular basis and the Salle des Étoiles hosted boxing shows.

Ruslan Provodnikov was the last fighter to headline at the venue; he beat Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez in four rounds last November. Gennady Golovkin has also fought in Monaco, beating Nobuhiro Ishida, Osumanu Adama and Martin Murray (KO 3, KO 7 and TKO 11 respectively) in Middleweight title defences.

Sheffield-based promoter Dennis Hobson teamed up with Philippe Fondu for a show in 2006. Matthew Hatton (W RTD 6 over Aliaksandr Abramenka) and Femi Fehintola (W TKO 2 over Ivo Golakov) appeared on that one and both spoke glowingly about the experience of boxing in Monaco. If Hearn does make the move a slew of British fighters may benefit from the trip in coming years.