Road closures and traffic detours

Saturday, January 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Construction work this week at the Jardin Exotique site will see the closure of one of the main outbound roads in Monaco.
The government announced that due to works on the main road at the entrance to the Exotic Garden, traffic will be prohibited, in the outgoing direction, between Avenue Hector Otto and the intersection with the Albert II tunnel from Monday 13th January to Thursday 23rd January, between the hours of 10pm and 6am.
Traffic will be authorised in the direction returning to Monaco.
Both directions of traffic will also be prohibited on Boulevard du Jardin Exotique between the Albert II tunnel and the intersection with Avenue Hector Otto for three nights from Tuesday 28th January to Friday 31st January from 10pm to 6am.
The private-public building operation at Jardin Exotique will include 50 residential dwellings and a public car park of 1,820 spaces on 15 levels, and around 5,000 m² of office space.
Construction work this week at the Jardin Exotique site will see the closure of one of the main outbound roads in Monaco.
As several French cities, most notably Rennes, adopt bans on greenhouse gas emitting patio heaters, Monaco has been called upon to take a stand.
APEM, Association of Parents of Pupils in Monaco, is the latest establishment to sign up to the National Pact for the Energy Transition.
The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.
Unconfirmed sources have indicated that Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn is expanding his boxing operation to Monaco with a show lined up in the Principality in either October or November, according to the UK boxing press.
Liverpool’s Callum Smith has been mentioned as a possible name for the inaugural show, which is rumoured to be November 12. However, he has a mandatory British Super Middleweight title defence against Luke Blackledge on his plate as well as a date on Hearn’s October 15 bill in Liverpool, which is headlined by Tony Bellew’s maiden defence of his WBC cruiserweight title against America’s BJ Flores.
Hearn won the purse bid for Smith-Blackledge. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) states that it “will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised” when confirming the successful bid.
Monaco is no stranger to big time boxing, as Rodney Berman put shows together on a regular basis and the Salle des Étoiles hosted boxing shows.
Ruslan Provodnikov was the last fighter to headline at the venue; he beat Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez in four rounds last November. Gennady Golovkin has also fought in Monaco, beating Nobuhiro Ishida, Osumanu Adama and Martin Murray (KO 3, KO 7 and TKO 11 respectively) in Middleweight title defences.
Sheffield-based promoter Dennis Hobson teamed up with Philippe Fondu for a show in 2006. Matthew Hatton (W RTD 6 over Aliaksandr Abramenka) and Femi Fehintola (W TKO 2 over Ivo Golakov) appeared on that one and both spoke glowingly about the experience of boxing in Monaco. If Hearn does make the move a slew of British fighters may benefit from the trip in coming years.