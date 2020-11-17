Weather
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 17 Nov. brings total to 557: 11 hospitalised - 6 resident, 6 in ICU - 3 resident, 51 home monitored, 467 recoveries, 3 resident deaths

Road resurfacing planned

By Cassandra Tanti - November 17, 2020

Several main roads in Monaco will be recoated next week, leading to traffic disruptions throughout areas of the Principality.

Between Monday 23rd and Friday 27th November, the Urban Planning Department will repair the coating on several roads. These are regular road renovation projects that generally occur on part of the Grand Prix circuit.

The roads affected are Avenue Princesse Alice and Boulevard des Moulins; Quartier des Fleurs, Rue des Roses and Rue des Géraniums; Avenue Albert II; Avenue des Papalins; and Boulevard des Moulins towards the west exit of Monaco.

The works will take place from 8pm to 6am.

Further information can be found here.

 

Photo © Government Communication Department  / Michael Alesi

 

 

