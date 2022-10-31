Roadworks scheduled in Grand Ida zone

Ongoing work in the Grand Ida zone, a major development in the west of the Principality, will require road closures into the New Year.

As part of works on the soon-to-be finished Grand Ida neighbourhood, the Dorsale tunnel between the underground Aureglia and Canton roundabouts will be temporarily closed until 6th January 2023.

Due to the low risk of “noise and vibration” pollution to nearby residents, the Monegasque government has scheduled the works to take place on weekday nights, with the aim of reducing traffic disruption in the Principality.

Effective from Monday 31st October, the works will take place in successive stages between 9pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, until 6th January 2023. Exceptions include the nights of 1st November and 8th December.

The housing element of the Grand Ida complex on Boulevard Rainier III is expected to be finished in the last quarter of 2023. When complete, it will provide 160 apartments across three buildings as well as a car park, a crèche, premises for several associations, offices and shops.

