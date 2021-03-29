Roca boys crush Buducnost Podgorica

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
6 Covid cases 29 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 2,090 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
AS Monaco Basketball were large and in charge on Friday when they faced off against Buducnost Podgorica in a Euro Cop 7 quarterfinals match in Ljubljana.
Monaco Life with ASM Basketball press release, photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department
MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.
Richard Marangoni has been appointed as the new Controller General of Public Security, being promoted after five years as Director where he oversaw massive reforms in the department.
After a shockingly dismal season last year, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari team is starting to hit their stride again with a new team member and a redesigned car.
