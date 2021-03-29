Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 Covid cases 29 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 2,090 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Roca boys crush Buducnost Podgorica

Roca boys crush Buducnost Podgorica

By Stephanie Horsman - March 29, 2021

AS Monaco Basketball were large and in charge on Friday when they faced off against Buducnost Podgorica in a Euro Cop 7 quarterfinals match in Ljubljana.

The game started out quite fast-paced and aggressive with two fouls each for Mathias Lessort and Captain Dee Bost early on, forcing a change in line up. Will Yeguete stepped in for Lessort, as both sides battled for control.

It was back and forth most of the game with no clear dominant force until the last minutes of the game when Monaco took the strong lead that ended in a 74 to 64 win.

“It was a long game,” Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic said after the match. “I’m happy with the way we played tonight. The duel was close, despite the 10 points at the finish. Our problem with the first leg, the rebounds and protecting our circle, was solved tonight.”

Monaco made 26 shots out of 51 attempts with only three for 16 in three-point range, but were brilliant on the rebound front with 44. Lessort, who was everywhere, had nine alone and Marcos Knight had seven. There were 15 assists, four steals and 17 stray balls.

Rob Gray was high scorer with 20 points on the night, followed closely by Lessort who had 19. Marcos Knight was third highest scorer with 13 points.

The Roca team play Cholet next in Jeep Elite and another match against Buducnost Podgorica on Wednesday, only this time on their home turf.

 

 

Monaco Life with ASM Basketball press release, photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article28.5% of population now vaccinated
Next articleTeam Ferrari is back

Editors pics

March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0
March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0

daily

March 29, 2021 | Local News

Monaco seeks new innovative projects

Cassandra Tanti

MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Meet Monaco’s new Controller General of Public Security

Stephanie Horsman

Richard Marangoni has been appointed as the new Controller General of Public Security, being promoted after five years as Director where he oversaw massive reforms in the department.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Team Ferrari is back

Stephanie Horsman

After a shockingly dismal season last year, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari team is starting to hit their stride again with a new team member and a redesigned car.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Roca boys crush Buducnost Podgorica

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball were large and in charge on Friday when they faced off against Buducnost Podgorica in a Euro Cop 7 quarterfinals match in Ljubljana.

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

Half year balance sheet takes stock of...

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.