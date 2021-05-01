Roca team achieve historic win

Saturday, May 1, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 Covid cases 30 Apr, 7 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 27 home monitored, 2,368 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated
The AS Monaco Basketball team are the EuroCup 7 Champions. Another razor-thin victory over the Kazan Unics Friday night sealed the deal, giving the Roca team the title for the first time in their history and making them the first “French” team to achieve these heights.
Monaco Life with AS Monaco Basketball press release, photo by AS Monaco Basketball
Ever Monaco is set to take place at the Espace Fontvieille, giving visitors a glimpse at the latest products and improvements in renewable energies and sustainable mobility.
Organisers of the Amber Lounge Monaco Charity Fashion Show have announced a partnership with Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and the Monaco Fashion Council this year.
Ambassadors from Jordan, Argentina, Benin and Nepal have been officially recognised by Prince Albert and the government of Monaco.