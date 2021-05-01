Roca team achieve historic win

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_16915" align="alignnone" width="497"]Photo: Andy Templeton[/caption] Johnny Depp has been having trouble selling his 15-hectare luxury property between Saint-Tropez and Cannes. Originally offered at €50 million, the estate is now being offered for €23 million. The Plan-de-la-Tour domain boasts a veritable village, complete with a restaurant-bar, a fitness centre, several guest houses for invited friends, housing for employees, a children’s play room and, perhaps most surprising of all, a chapel. Depp has been in the news most recently because of his court battle with his former business managers. While Depp, who has a reputation for lavish, if not reckless, spending, has accused his former money managers of incompetence and mismanagement, while the opposing side claims that their former client overspent to such an extent that he ran into serious financial problems. He was also accused by his former wife, Amber, of violent behaviour. The couple split in 2015. Depp’s problems go further back. In 2003, in the early days of Depp’s Hollywood career, his former business partner in a Hollywood nightclub notorious for its drugs culture, Tony Fox, vanished just days before a court case was due to be heard in which Fox, the 49-percent shareholder, alleged gross mismanagement, a legal fight he was expected to win. Although there is no evidence that Depp was involved, the disappearance has never been solved, despite the opening of a murder enquiry. Depp later signed over his share in the Sunset Strip nightclub to Fox’s daughter and by then he was living in France with his girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis.https://monacolife.net/?p=16411https://monacolife.net/?p=16317