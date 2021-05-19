Roca team back to winning ways

READ ALSO

On Tuesday, the shop at the Oceanographic Museum, whose patron is Princess Stephanie, joined the Government’s “Responsible Trade” (Commerce Engagé) programme, one of the first operations to do so. Obtaining this label testifies to the eco-responsible approach of the store and its commitment to a more sustainable mode of consumption. Among the measures adopted have been using recyclable paper bags and special LED lighting, training of the shop staff in pre-sorting materials before disposal, ordering eco-labelled and water-soluble cleaning products, and cleaning teams rigorously trained with the use of micro-filters to lower the level of water consumption. Additionally, they have joined SMEG’s "Egeo" green electricity programme certifying that the equivalent of the shop's consumption was produced from green energy.Robert Calcagno, the Museum’s director, said, “Through this label, we demonstrate our commitment and our responsibility, both ecological and social, and we assign ourselves the task of going further in our approach, which we expect to improve over the next few years.” This improvement will be made easier thanks to a free and tailor-made support program provided by the label, which is helping create Responsible Trade throughout France and Monaco. The Museum shop has also announced the launch of new environmentally-friendly products to add to its existing ranges, including organic cotton bags, notebooks made from recycled paper and plates and cups made in bamboo, a plant that requires less water than a tree and does not require pesticides or chemicals to encourage its ripening process.https://monacolife.net/monacos-launches-committed-commerce-label/