Roca team back to winning ways

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
0 Covid cases 19 May, 2 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 12 home monitored, 2,450 recoveries, 32 deaths, 36 incidence rate, 41% population vaccinated
After two consecutive losses in Jeep Elite play, AS Monaco Basketball were back on form when facing off against Nanterre on Monday night, despite being short Mathias Lessort, who is out with an ankle injury.
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said.
Jonathan Taylor, the oil industry whistleblower who himself was then accused of bribery and corruption, is being extradited back to Monaco after 10 months in Croatia.
The Sporting Summer Festival is back this year with a series of unmissable shows by internationally acclaimed artists at oh-so glamorous locations around the Principality.
